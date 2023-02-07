Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 7, 2023

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

PDMR Date of Award Share Type Number of shares awarded
Wael Sawan February 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 173,985
Sinead Gorman February 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 103,458
Harry Brekelmans February 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 65,018
Ronan Cassidy February 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 48,206
Donny Ching February 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 52,150
Ed Daniels February 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 46,304
Huibert Vigeveno February 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 65,018
Zoe Yujnovich February 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 67,149

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 24.14
Volume 173,985
Total 4,199,997.90
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

173,985
24.14
4,199,997.90
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 24.14
Volume 103,458
Total 2,497,476.12
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

103,458
24.14
2,497,476.12
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 26.90
Volume 65,018
Total 1,748,984.20
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

65,018
26.90
1,748,984.20
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 24.14
Volume 48,206
Total 1,163,692.84
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

48,206
24.14
1,163,692.84
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 26.90
Volume 52,150
Total 1,402,835.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

52,150
26.90
1,402,835.00
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Edward
Last Name(s) Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 24.14
Volume 46,304
Total 1,117,778.56
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

46,304
24.14
1,117,778.56
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 26.90
Volume 65,018
Total 1,748,984.20
Aggregated information  

65,018
26.90
1,748,984.20

 

 

 
Volume
Price
Total
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 26.90
Volume 67,149
Total 1,806,308.10
Aggregated information  

67,149
26.90
1,806,308.10

 

 

 
Volume
Price
Total
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


