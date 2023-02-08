US$ 199.13 Bn Plastic Films and Sheets Markets 2030 - Global Size, Forecast Report by CMi, At 5.53% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

Plastic Films and Sheets Market was at US$ 126.56 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 199.13 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 5.53% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Plastic Films and Sheets Market was estimated at USD 126.56 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 199.13 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.53% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights