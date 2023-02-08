US$ 41.80 Bn Private 5G Network Markets 2030 - Global Size, Forecast Report by CMi, At 49.7% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Private 5G Network Market was estimated at USD 1.45 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 41.80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 49.7% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights