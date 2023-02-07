New Survey Reveals Majority of American Adults Plan to Use or Gift Cannabis This Valentine’s Day

61% of American adults plan to incorporate cannabis into their 2023 Valentine’s Day plans

Parents are more likely to use or gift cannabis than American adults without kids

19 million American adults will skip the champagne on Valentine’s Day in favor of cannabis

Nearly 1 in 4 American adults believe cannabis improves their sexual performance

American adults in the Northeast are most likely to include cannabis in their Valentine’s Day than those in other regions



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move over roses! A different type of “flower” may be taking over Valentine’s Day. Data from a recent online survey conducted by Wired Research found that 3 in 5 (61%) American adults ages 21 and over (“American adults”)1 - or nearly 148 million2 individuals - plan to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine’s Day plans in 2023, either by using it or giving it as a gift. The survey, commissioned by Verano Holdings Corp., a leading multi-state cannabis company, shows that attitudes and purchasing behaviors towards cannabis are shifting in the U.S., with more interest, acceptance and personal cannabis usage leading the way. Data from the survey suggests the traditional Valentine’s Day gifts of flowers and chocolates may see real competition in 2023 with close to 2 in 5 (37%, or close to 55 million3) American adults stating they would be happy to receive cannabis as a gift this Valentine’s Day. The overall findings of the survey show a significant shift in American adults’ attitudes towards cannabis, signaling a reduction in stigma and increased acceptance of cannabis use.

Results of the survey suggest an evolution of traditional behaviors and attitudes surrounding Valentine’s Day, with cannabis gaining acceptance and adoption from all types of Americans, most notably:

More than 19 million 4 American adults ages 21+ (13%) who plan to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine’s Day this year do not plan on drinking alcohol to celebrate.

Gen Z and Millennials are significantly more likely than Gen X and Boomers to include cannabis in their Valentine’s Day plans (70% vs. 57%).

One of the more surprising statistics found that American adult parents were significantly more likely than their peers without children (69% vs. 57%) to consider making cannabis a part of their Valentine’s Day celebration this year.

There is also a perceived increase in romance and sexual performance, with about 1 in 4 (24%, or more than 35 million5) American adults believing cannabis use will put them in a more romantic mood, and about 1 in 4 (23%), or more than 32 million6 American adults who use cannabis, also report that it improves their sex life.



Accessibility to legal cannabis may be a driver in the uptick of intended Valentine’s Day cannabis use, as the survey found American adults in the Northeast were the most likely to use or gift cannabis this year (66% vs. 55% in the Midwest, 61% in the West, and 63% in the South). The regional interest in cannabis may be attributed to several states in the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, Vermont, and New Jersey, introducing legal recreational cannabis programs within the past 12 months.

“Cannabis can have a decidedly positive impact on romance and intimacy, especially on occasions like Valentine’s Day where there are so many external stresses and pressures to make the day special,” said CannaSexual® sex coach Ashley Manta. “The data from the survey show that Americans use cannabis to relax or improve their mood, which can help people be present and more connected, which is crucial to a better love life,” added Dr. Shannon Chavez, a psychologist and nationally recognized sex therapist based in Beverly Hills. “Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity for couples to try something new together and try a more dynamic and less formulaic approach to intimacy, which cannabis can help inspire.”

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted by Wired Research between January 24, 2023, and January 29, 2023, among 961 nationally representative Americans aged 21+ using an email invitation and online survey. The study has a margin of error of +/- 3.2%.

About Wired Research

Wired Research is a leading insights consultancy created to electrify brand content for brands big and small. Wired Research’s work uncovers human insights to craft powerful narratives that help brands spark conversations. For more information about Wired Research, please visit www.wiredresearch.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, BITS™, Encore™, MŪV™ and Savvy™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 14 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MŪV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

1 Among a survey of 961 Americans ages 21+

2 Figure extrapolated from 242,284,521 U.S. adults 21+; U.S. Census 2022

3 Figure extrapolated from the 147,793,557 U.S. adults 21+ who plan to use/gift cannabis this Valentine’s Day

4 Figure extrapolated from the 147,793,557 U.S. adults 21+ who plan to use/gift cannabis this Valentine’s Day

5 Figure extrapolated from the 147,793,557 US adults 21+ who plan to use/gift cannabis this Valentine’s Day based on 2022 US Census

6 Figure extrapolated from the 140,525,022 US adults 21+ who ever use cannabis based on 2022 US Census