National Telecom Design Joins KCI Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Sparks, MD, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the United States, is excited to expand its presence in the telecommunications industry with the acquisition of National Telecom Design (NTD). The added expertise of the Virginia-based company will further grow KCI’s engineering, backbone and lateral fiber design, relocation and inspection capabilities for communications clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

Since its founding in 2010, NTD has grown to a staff of 24 professionals experienced in all aspects of the design and installation of aerial and underground fiber from initial site surveys to approved as-builts. The team of utility designers and inspectors have led a wide range of inside plant and outside plant projects through completion while ensuring local requirements were met, necessary traffic and environmental permits were acquired, and fiber and associated facilities were constructed to specification. The team’s combined experience in providing efficient and cost-effective solutions for rural and commercial broadband has earned them a reputation with clients at the state and local levels as well as with private telecommunications providers.

“The addition of NTD to our team of communications designers will enable us to increase KCI’s breadth of services throughout the region and beyond,” said Executive Vice President and Utilities Market Leader Scott Riddle. “Together, we are committed to providing communications solutions that address our clients’ needs on an even greater scale.”

Under the guidance of founder Mark Johnson, NTD has become a regionally recognized leader in the industry. After serving in the U.S. Army, Johnson has since led a nearly 30-year career in OSP engineering and utilities relocation for complex highway and metropolitan-area projects. During his tenure, he was responsible for the design of large, statewide network rings throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Johnson will be supported by NTD Vice President Peter Milewski in leading the transition of their team to KCI. Milewski joined NTD as a field engineer before quickly climbing the ranks to his current role of overseeing the company’s operations.

“We look forward to joining forces with KCI and leveraging its nationwide backing to further support the growing telecom industry,” said NTD Vice President Peter Milewski. “We believe the satisfaction of our combined client bases will reach new heights.”

NTD employees will continue to operate out of its location in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

###

KCI Technologies

With sales in excess of $440 million in 2022, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 50 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. Roughly 2,000 employee owners support clients from more than 60 offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers environmental, transportation, telecommunications, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com.

Attachment

Whitney Shumaker KCI Technologies Inc. 410.316.7837 corpcom@kci.com