Konica Minolta’s UC Offering Now Includes Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce a new partnership with NTS Communications (NTSCom) that will allow it to expand its Unified Communications (UC) offering to include clients using Microsoft Teams.

The Direct Routing for Teams solution, powered by NTSCom’s iPILOT platform, offers a cloud platform as a service (CPaaS) to support the entire Microsoft Teams calling lifecycle. This includes migration, deployment, capacity management, support, analytics and integration. It automates Direct Routing capabilities while solving for carrier-hosted SBCs, on-premises SIP trunks or bring-your-own SBCs.

“We are thrilled to be able to meet the demand from the ever-changing hybrid workforce and offer a new level of connectivity for the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Todd Croteau, President, Global Information Technology Services, Konica Minolta. “This innovative software creates a more streamlined and robust user experience to collaborate, interact and manage ongoing communication projects from anywhere. We believe this will be the fastest growing SaaS solution ever sold by Konica Minolta.”

"We are ecstatic to be partnering with Konica Minolta. For 150 years, Konica Minolta has been on the forefront of emerging technologies,” said Aaron Barnes, Chief Executive Officer, NTSCOM. “iPilot, being the leader in Direct Routing, along with Konica Minolta's best in industry practices creates a heavyweight team destined for great outcomes in the SaaS and tech realms."

For companies whose business continuity relies on calling capability, the shift to hybrid and remote work styles has created challenges as they struggle to emulate their in-office systems for remote employees. The ability to eliminate the need for physical phones and seamlessly deploy Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams reduces the complexity, time to deploy and overall cost, allowing businesses to run smoothly from anywhere.

By integrating NTSCOM’s iPILOT platform, Konica Minolta’s Direct Routing for Teams can deliver a one-stop solution that guarantees excellent communication. Simple automation allows users to be up and running with full calling capabilities in minutes. Benefits include:

Secure, Reliable and Fully Customized Solution

Secure back-end cloud infrastructure and Microsoft Teams’ IM, presence, audio/video conferencing, web collaboration and screen sharing capabilities elevate the UC offering.

Full integration with the entire Office 365 Ecosystem

Microsoft Teams fully integrates with Microsoft Outlook email and calendars, SharePoint, the Microsoft Office suite, CRM software and a variety of other services for maximum convenience and efficiency.

Eliminates the need for on-premise PBX hardware and costly capital expenditures

The quick deployment time for Konica Minolta’s Microsoft Teams infrastructure translates into reduced time to market and enables users to benefit from the latest technology with predictable, fixed monthly operating expenses.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for sixteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NTS Communications

NTSCom is a Global telecom solutions provider. Together with its subsidiaries and partners operates as an Integrated Communications Service Provider. NTSCom provides a range of communications services for business telecom channels. Its services include Local and Long distance, Toll-Free, SMS / MMS, Microsoft Teams Voice, Internet access, Broadband and its first in class provisioning tool, iPILOT. Microsoft’s Voice Team is True UCaaS - bringing clients a chat based, voice and video-enabled workplace. The fastest growing business app in Microsoft history. NTSCom is headquartered in Las Vegas, with services delivered across the United States, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia via its vast cloud network. In addition, NTSCom offers 4G/5G connectivity termination and origination, International Termination, local and long distance voice telephone services.

