Staffing 360 Solutions Expands Its Use of Artificial Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced today the extension of its Artificial Intelligence capability with ActivateStaff.



Headway Workforce Solutions leads the human capital industry in its use of technology-based solutions in meeting candidate expectations across all fifty states from a single location in Raleigh, North Carolina. Headway joined the Staffing 360 Solutions group in May 2022 and the integration is almost complete. With ActivateStaff the group is now poised to replicate these developments across all of its US-based brands.

Brendan Flood, CEO and President of Staffing 360 Solutions, said, “The staffing industry has seen huge changes during the pandemic, especially in communication with candidates and in meeting the new demands that candidates have in how they interact with agencies and clients. Headway has been ahead of this curve for several years and has allowed us the opportunity to compete in markets centred around flexibility and transparency through the use of artificial intelligence.”

Rohan Jacob, Founder and CEO of ActivateStaff, said, “ActivateStaff was formed in 2016 to transform the way people find work using technology. This collaboration with Staffing 360 Solutions is a recognition that the market is changing and that progressive agencies are implementing these changes.”

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com . Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About ActivateStaff

ActivateStaff was founded in 2016 following mass layoffs in the Canadian retail market. It collaborates with staffing agencies in the US and Canada to secure employment for thousands of people. ActivateStaff has created a mobile-first staffing platform to serve the staffing industry. ActivateStaff is about bringing freedom and flexibility to the world of work and empowering people to build better businesses and lifestyles.

Forward-Looking Statements

