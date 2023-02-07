Submit Release
OKX Stands With Türkiye

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past year, Türkiye has become home to many members of the OKX family. News of the devastating earthquake and powerful aftershocks that struck the country this week is heartbreaking and we feel for all those who are affected.

Today, OKX announced that it will make a one million Turkish lira donation to AHBAP to support relief efforts locally. Our teams are also reaching out to local OKX community members, customers, affiliates and partners to see how we can further assist with relief efforts.

Türkiye has a vibrant and growing crypto community dedicated to making the world's financial system more accessible. It is an integral part of the global community driving mass adoption and mature crypto markets. In this difficult time, OKX stands with Türkiye.

About OKX
OKX is one of the world’s leading technology companies building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

 


