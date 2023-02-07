Worldwide Sales of Small Brewery Equipment Market Will Grow at A CAGR of 3.9% and Reach US$ 1,809.7 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

China small brewery equipment market is projected to have a CAGR of 6.4% by 2033. The demand for small brewery equipment is expected to grow the most in the residential sector. Sankt Gallen, Ise Kadoya, and Kiuchi Brewery are a few of the most well-known suppliers of small brewery equipment in Japan.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small brewery equipment market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1,809.7 million in 2033, rising from US$ 1,234.4 million in 2023. The market will register a sluggish CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033. Historically, the small brewery equipment market recorded a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2022 and reached a value of US$ 1,188.1 million by the end of 2022. This growth can be attributed to an upsurge in the number of microbreweries, craft beer's high popularity, and rising home brewing activities. The growing consumption of beer, particularly in developing regions and among millennials, further aids the expansion of the small brewery equipment market size.



Small brewery equipment refers to a set of tools and monitoring systems that are utilized in small, medium, and large-scale beer processing units. With the growing popularity of home brewing, for commercial as well as non-commercial use, the demand for small brewery equipment will also rise.

The proliferation of the craft brewing industry and the rising appeal of craft beer shape the growth of the small brewery equipment market during the forecast period. The surge in the number of microbreweries, especially the rise of small and independent breweries, has a positive impact on the sales of small brewery equipment. Again, home brewing, a popular prevailing trend, also augurs well for the market in the upcoming years.

In recent years, beer producers have been paying greater attention to automation and digitization as these ensure better cost benefits and enhanced productivity. Prominent beer manufacturers all over the world are increasing their investment in the business due to the heightened popularity of the beer culture. Further, these manufacturers are employing different strategies like improved yeast management, increased attention to cellar equipment, energy recovery solutions outdoor development, and brewery growth to strengthen their business prospects. These aspects open up new avenues of growth for the small brewery equipment market.

The strong influence of beer culture and increasing investments in the beer brewing industry all over the world is expected to propel the small brewery equipment market forward in the upcoming years. Thus, all of these considerations play a vital role in the growth of the small brewery equipment market during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways:

Greater demand from several eateries and bars will strengthen prospects for the small brewery equipment market.

The increasing appeal of craft beer and the prevailing trend of home brews will propel the market forward in North America.

Europe’s small brewery equipment market will observe substantial growth due to the presence of a large number of small breweries.

Germany is set to account for about 23.6% of the global small brewery equipment market share.

By end-user, the microbreweries segment will make considerable contributions to the market owing to the escalating popularity of craft beer.



Competitive Landscape

Czech, Criveller, JVNW, Krones, Keg King, GEA, Hypro, Psycho Brew, and DME Brewing Solutions, among others, are some of the significant players in the small brewery equipment market profiled in the full version of the report.

In a highly competitive environment, leading market players are focusing on introducing high-quality products and developing innovative ones. These enterprises also employ various organic and inorganic business strategies to gain a competitive edge.

More Insights into Small Brewery Equipment Market

FMI offers the latest, unbiased, and detailed analysis of the global small brewery equipment market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of end-use, type, mode of operation, application, distribution channel, and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the food and beverage end-use segment will play a vital role in the growth of the small brewery equipment market. In terms of application, the residential category will dominate the market due to rising home brewing activities.

Based on region, the small brewery equipment market in North America will exhibit strong growth. The target market in this region will account for a large share of the overall market. The presence of numerous small brewers, the high popularity of craft beer, and the prevailing trend of microbreweries are responsible for the market growth in North America. The US, Japan, Germany, and Korea will also contribute to the global growth of the small brewery equipment market during the projection period.

The Small Brewery Equipment Market Segmentation by Category

By Equipment Type:

Fermentation Tanks

Bright Beer Tanks

Brewhouses

Kettles

By End Users:

Microbreweries

Nano breweries

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

