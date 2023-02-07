Drivers are advised that Highway 99 will be closed overnight Tuesday night at the Steveston Interchange to allow crews to safely relocate a BC Hydro electrical line.

During the highway closure, traffic will be detoured up and over the existing on- and off-ramps. Short-term traffic stoppages on the ramps may be necessary. Access for emergency responders, residents and businesses will be maintained throughout this work.

The full highway closure will be approximately five hours and will happen between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. The highway will be fully open to drivers by 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

The relocation work involves BC Hydro’s east-west distribution line that runs along Steveston Highway and will be moved north to allow construction of the new interchange.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the detour. For updates, check: www.DriveBC.ca