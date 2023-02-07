Right at Home Announces Brady Schwab as New Chief Growth Officer

The former audiologist, salesperson and consultant has joined Right at Home to bring services to even more Americans.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the 600-plus location in-home care concept helping seniors and adults with disabilities live comfortably at home, has welcomed Brady Schwab to its leadership team. The new Chief Growth Officer has experience as an audiologist, salesperson and consultant and will now lead the charge as the franchise continues to grow nationwide.

"I started my career as an audiologist and worked clinically for a short time, really focusing on selling and fitting hearing aids for the senior population," Schwab explained. "From there, I quickly realized that I wanted to transition more to the business side of the industry, so I've held a number of positions within hearing healthcare. My heart has always been in the mission-driven side of the work I do, and the opportunity to have an impact on the way people age and remain in their homes as they're aging was really meaningful to me."

Schwab brings years of experience and education to Right at Home, including a bachelor's degree in science, communication sciences and disorders and two master's degrees in audiology and business administration.

"We're looking forward to Brady leading this next chapter of growth for us," said Margaret Haynes, CEO of Right at Home. "With a host of experience and a strong passion for serving the aging population, we're confident he will do a great job supporting our franchisees as they continue to grow and develop."

"At this point in time and within the industry, this opportunity really wraps around all of these different experiences I've had," Schwab added. "It allows me to bring all of my education and experience together to make an impact in a new way."

Throughout his time in the space, Schwab says he has seen time and time again the impacts that aging-related challenges can have on relationships and quality of life. Previously, he focused on resolving this friction in the context of hearing, specifically. Now, he can take this service to a higher level.

As Chief Growth Officer, Schwab says he'll operate under an expectation of positive objectivity. Though he can recognize reality for what it is, a positive, solutions-oriented approach will always yield the best outcomes.

Though he is no longer working directly with the seniors his work impacts, Schwab says he is just as excited to help someone with an entrepreneurial spirit to build a business that can take care of their own family while having an impact on their community.

"I've really enjoyed the team and culture thus far," he said. "We have a lot of momentum and energy around the challenges that we want to tackle in the coming years, and getting to know the team that I'm working with has been terrific. To see the things that they've accomplished and the challenges that lay ahead, it's really energizing."

