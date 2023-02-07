Athenix Acquires Marina Plastic Surgery and MedSpa

Kicking off their Rapid Expansion Plan

Athenix, one of the leading plastic surgery practices in the U.S., has acquired Marina Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, a world renowned cosmetic surgery center and medspa located in Marina Del Rey, California.

Representing the first of a line of future strategic acquisitions, Athenix founder and CEO James Haefner identified Marina Plastic Surgery early on as the ideal inaugural partner in their rapid expansion plan. His decision was in large part due to Dr. Grant Stevens, M.D., F.A.C.S, Marina Plastic Surgery Founder, widely known as one of the world's most prominent and sought after plastic surgeons. "Our shared values, focus on patient results, and prioritization of safety align seamlessly, making the partnership a perfect fit," said James Haefner. Dr. Stevens has joined the Board of Directors of Athenix where he will be pivotal in guiding the strategic direction of the company.

Dr. Stevens is a trustee and past President of American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the leading national aesthetic medical organization comprising more than 2,600 board certified plastic surgeons who specialize in face and body aesthetic surgery. He is a clinical professor of plastic surgery, University of Southern California, as well as the founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Marina-ROX-USC Aesthetic Fellowship. Dr. Stevens' work is well-published; he has authored more than 100 articles and chapters on aesthetic plastic surgery. He is featured in Castle Connolly's "Top Doctor Guide" recognizing him as one of the best plastic surgeons in America and is one of the select few to be featured in "Plastic Surgery: The World's Top Surgeons & Clinics." He is recognized worldwide in both the medical community and Hollywood, serving as the go-to surgeon for many A-listers.

"After meeting James and the Athenix team, I immediately knew the partnership was a perfect fit. We share the same vision of creating a nationally branded chain of aesthetic plastic surgery centers that is trusted by consumers to deliver beautiful patient outcomes in a safe environment. We will accomplish this by partnering with the best plastic surgeons in the country. I have always valued patient safety, technology, and natural results which are all synonymous with Athenix," said Dr. Grant Stevens.

Joining Dr. Stevens is board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Justin Perez, who now leads the Marina practice in the role of Medical Director. Dr. Perez is one of the aesthetic fellowship directors for the Marina-ROX-USC Aesthetic Fellowship, considered the top plastic surgery fellowship in the United States. Dr. Perez completed his medical training at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City along with a rigorous plastic surgery residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas – widely recognized as the #1 plastic surgery training program in the United States.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this renowned team during this exciting expansion," said Dr. Justin Perez. "Plastic surgery is about transformation and making you feel like the best version of yourself. I'm excited that we can offer our services to more patients."

Marina Plastic Surgery has been a leading cosmetic practice in Los Angeles for over 30 years, and Dr. Stevens is among the most awarded doctors in the medical community. Serving at the forefront of aesthetic products and technologies since its inception, Dr. Stevens and his practice have pioneered procedures such as the short scar facelift and natural fat-transfer breast augmentation. Marina Plastic Surgery is a trusted provider for facial and non-facial surgeries, delivering individually focused treatments for patients on a wide variety of services, such as rhinoplasty, facial fat grafting, neck suction, brow lifts and hair restoration. This is further validated by their exclusive access to new-to-market products like Resonic and Daxxify™, the just released only long-lasting, peptide-powered frown line treatment. Dr. Perez and Marina Plastic Surgery and MedSpa are one of very few approved providers selected to offer the early release of Daxxify™ in the Los Angeles area.

Although the acquisition officially closed on October 1, 2022, prompting the name change to Marina Plastic Surgery by Athenix and Marina MedSpa by Athenix, both practices will continue to transition over the next several months in an effort to harmonize best practices and finalize an exciting renovation and possible relocation later this year.

Marina Plastic Surgery by Athenix is partnered with the Marina-ROX-USC Aesthetic Fellowship, which has been named the top fellowship for over ten consecutive years. Through this partnership, Marina Plastic Surgery by Athenix has trained and developed some of the country's most regarded surgeons.

This latest acquisition brings Athenix to a total of six locations. Offering a full suite of plastic surgery procedures alongside some of today's most innovative non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Patients travel from all over the world to access the Athenix experience. Delivering natural results and safe nurturing environments are core essentials for Athenix and their practice teams. These are in large part what's garnered mass demand and the need for immediate expansion nationwide.

For more information or to schedule your visit, access Athenixbody.com and to gain further details on Marina Plastic Surgery by Athenix, visit marinaplasticsurgery.com. Join the Athenix community by following @athenixbody across social.

About Athenix

Founded in 2010, Athenix is a full-service aesthetic plastic surgery center that has served over 100,000 patients using the most advanced treatments for the face, body and breast. Over the past decade, Athenix has gained widespread recognition due to its unparalleled cosmetic results and first-in-class patient experience, attracting patients from across the U.S. and internationally. At Athenix, safety, patient experience, and results are the highest priority. Patients expect and deserve great results, and Athenix strives to deliver nothing short of that. For more about the Athenix community, follow @athenixbody across social.

