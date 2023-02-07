CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Declares February 'Nebraska Mentoring Month', Unveils New Initiative

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen was joined by Coach Tom Osborne, state lawmakers, and representatives from mentoring programs across the state to declare February "Nebraska Mentoring Month" and unveil a new major mentoring initiative. Governor Pillen announced he has included an annual $5 million competitive grant program within his budget to encourage and facilitate mentorships within Nebraska schools. Program and application guidelines will be developed following funding approval. The intent, however, will be to provide grants to programs in Nebraska with established histories.

"We know the hope that mentoring gives to kids. There is nothing as rewarding as being a mentor to a young person," said Governor Pillen. "We are excited about the opportunity for the Legislature to pass a $5 million mentorship grant program to quickly expand mentoring across the state. This program would help lift our kids up from any set of circumstances."

The following mentorship programs joined today’s event:

Mentor Nebraska

100 Black Men of Omaha

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands

International Council for Refugees & Immigrants

Kids Can Community Center

Partnership 4 Kids

TeamMates

The Bloc

In addition to the grant program, the state of Nebraska will be relaunching its program to allow state teammates to modify their work schedules, enabling them to volunteer as mentors each week.

Pictures of the event are below and full video of the press conference can be found here.