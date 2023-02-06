Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria

7 February 2023

The management and staff of the EPO are deeply shocked by the effects of the deadly earthquake that has struck Türkiye and the eastern Mediterranean region and saddened by the grave loss of life. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families", EPO President António Campinos said. "To all members of Türkiye's community in the EPO's member states we offer our deepest sympathy on the disaster in their homeland."

As a mark of respect, the EPO and Turkish flags will be flown with a black ribbon outside the EPO's Isar building in Munich.