Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,621 in the last 365 days.

Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria

7 February 2023 

The management and staff of the EPO are deeply shocked by the effects of the deadly earthquake that has struck Türkiye and the eastern Mediterranean region and saddened by the grave loss of life. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families", EPO President António Campinos said. "To all members of Türkiye's community in the EPO's member states we offer our deepest sympathy on the disaster in their homeland."  

As a mark of respect, the EPO and Turkish flags will be flown with a black ribbon outside the EPO's Isar building in Munich. 

You just read:

Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.