The Blinc Group Launches the AiO Simpl Cannabis Vaping Device

Safety, Performance, Sustainability and Convenience

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blinc Group, Inc., a leading innovator in the cannabis vaporization industry, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product - the All-in-One Simpl. This all-in-one cannabis vaping device is designed to deliver an unparalleled vaping experience with a wide range of concentrates, and is designed to address key challenges in the current cannabis vaping value chain.

With the XPro-G Printed Ceramic heating element, the AiO Simpl offers even and consistent puffs from top to bottom, ensuring an unparalleled vaping experience. The device is designed without a center post, making it remarkably easy to fill and eliminating the risk of heavy metals leaching. The 280mAh UL-compliant rechargeable battery ensures the AiO Simpl is ready to be enjoyed at any time, in any environment.

In addition to providing a superior vaping experience, the AiO Simpl also addresses critical challenges facing the cannabis vaping value chain. The device reduces leaching and emissions by eliminating heavy metals from coming into contact with oil, and it is compatible with a wide range of viscosities. The XPro-G coil ensures consistent heating, and the simplified manufacturing and filling process provides a path to sustainability with a recyclable design.

"We are thrilled to launch the Simpl and bring a new level of performance, sustainability and convenience to the cannabis vaping industry," said Sasha Aksenov, Chief Innovation Officer of The Blinc Group. "Our goal is to provide the best possible vaping experience to our customers, and the AiO Simpl is a testament to that commitment."

The AiO Simpl is the latest addition to The Blinc Group's product portfolio and reflects the company's dedication to sustainable innovation and customer satisfaction. The company will continue to bring new and exciting products to market as it continues its growth journey.

About The Blinc Group

Headquartered in New York City, The Blinc Group - Cannabis Vaping Hardware designs, develops, supplies and supports premium cannabis vaping hardware. The company offers a curated collection of proven cartridges, batteries, ready  to use vaporizers and complete bespoke device development to multi-state operators, licensed producers, processors and brands. Blinc completes the value chain by providing its clients access to a suite of support services ranging from research and development, production, testing, standard operating procedures, training and all the way to go-to-market strategy and brand communications consulting. With full control of the supply chain, the company’s unique “Powered by Blinc” process enables clients to provide innovative, safe and quality controlled products to cannabis consumers worldwide. To learn more about Blinc, visit http://www.theblincgroup.com.

