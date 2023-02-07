Submit Release
First Financial Corporation Reports 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Net income was $16.5 million compared to $7.4 million for the same period of 2021;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.37 compared to $0.58 for the same period of 2021;
  • Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2021;
  • Credit loss provision was $2.7 million compared to $5.7 million for the fourth quarter 2021; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $21.7 million compared to $14.3 million for the same period in 2021.1

The Corporation further reported results for the year ended December 31, 2022:

  • Net income was $71.1 million compared to $53.0 million for the same period of 2021;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $5.82 compared to $4.02 for the same period of 2021;
  • Return on average assets was 1.41% compared to 1.10% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021;
  • Negative provision for credit losses was $2.0 million compared to provision for credit losses of $2.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $84.9 million compared to $68.1 million for the same period in 2021.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporations performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporations peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “2022 was a record year for net income. Loan growth continues to be strong which contributed to our seventh straight quarter of net interest income growth.”

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $3.02 billion versus $2.63 billion for the comparable period in 2021, an increase of $382 million or 14.5%.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2022, were $3.07 billion compared to $2.82 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $252 million or 8.93%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $97.0 million or 3.26% from $2.97 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, were $4.38 billion versus $4.31 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $71 million or 1.7%.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.37 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $4.41 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $39.44 at December 31, 2022, compared to $46.13 at December 31, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the repurchase of 618,263 shares of the Corporation’s common stock.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at December 31, 2022, was $475.3 million compared to $582.6 million on December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholder’s equity is reflective of the downturn in the markets which affected the accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (“AOCI”) on investments available for sale. AOCI has decreased $138 million in comparison to December 31, 2021.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7.79% at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.62% at December 31, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the aforementioned share repurchases.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $43.7 million, compared to $36.8 million reported for the same period of 2021, an increase of $6.8 million or 18.53%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was 3.81% compared to the 3.08% reported at December 31, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin increased 10 basis points from 3.71% as of September 30, 2022.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2022, were $13.4 million versus $14.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.44% as of December 31, 2022, versus 0.53% as of December 31, 2021.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $2.73 million, compared to $5.71 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

Net Charge-Offs

In the fourth quarter of 2022 net charge-offs were $2.4 million compared to $1.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2022, was $39.8 million compared to $48.3 million as of December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.30% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 1.72% as of December 31, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $10.6 million and $10.8 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $32.5 million compared to $33.3 million in 2021.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 58.78% for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, versus 68.37% for the same period in 2021.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $2.5 million versus $1.2 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 19.0% compared to 19.2% for 2021.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A., the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operates 78 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com

                               
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2022   2022   2021   2022
   2021
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                              
Assets   $ 4,989,281   $ 5,009,339   $ 5,175,099   $ 4,989,281     $ 5,175,099
Deposits   $ 4,368,871   $ 4,407,506   $ 4,409,569   $ 4,368,871     $ 4,409,569
Loans, including net deferred loan costs   $ 3,067,438   $ 2,970,475   $ 2,815,895   $ 3,067,438     $ 2,815,895
Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 39,779   $ 39,495   $ 48,305   $ 39,779     $ 48,305
Total Equity   $ 475,284   $ 438,626   $ 582,576   $ 475,284     $ 582,576
Tangible Common Equity(a)   $ 381,585   $ 344,617   $ 488,417   $ 381,585     $ 488,417
                               
AVERAGE BALANCES                              
Total Assets   $ 4,930,611   $ 5,048,849   $ 5,086,702   $ 5,043,987     $ 4,814,350
Earning Assets   $ 4,690,594   $ 4,774,080   $ 4,875,039   $ 4,800,481     $ 4,611,741
Investments   $ 1,393,753   $ 1,436,179   $ 1,410,351   $ 1,432,681     $ 1,278,498
Loans   $ 3,015,903   $ 2,917,457   $ 2,633,559   $ 2,884,053     $ 2,602,344
Total Deposits   $ 4,383,505   $ 4,406,187   $ 4,312,115   $ 4,408,510     $ 4,037,876
Interest-Bearing Deposits   $ 3,509,416   $ 3,515,568   $ 3,823,428   $ 3,517,468     $ 3,320,112
Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 84,210   $ 95,098   $ 110,490   $ 97,134     $ 107,367
Total Equity   $ 438,767   $ 481,225   $ 589,197   $ 494,837     $ 597,369
                               
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                              
Net Interest Income   $ 43,658   $ 43,104   $ 36,832   $ 165,042     $ 143,401
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b)   $ 44,724   $ 44,402   $ 37,953   $ 169,699     $ 147,765
Provision for Credit Losses   $ 2,725   $ 1,050   $ 5,710   $ (2,025 )   $ 2,466
Non-interest Income   $ 10,568   $ 12,140   $ 10,767   $ 46,716     $ 42,084
Non-interest Expense   $ 32,501   $ 31,504   $ 33,312   $ 126,023     $ 117,406
Net Income   $ 16,521   $ 18,051   $ 7,398   $ 71,109     $ 52,987
                               
PER SHARE DATA                              
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share   $ 1.37   $ 1.50   $ 0.58   $ 5.82     $ 4.02
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share   $ 0.74   $   $ 0.63   $ 1.28     $ 1.16
Book Value Per Common Share   $ 39.44   $ 36.49   $ 46.13   $ 39.44     $ 46.13
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c)   $ 28.67   $ 33.27   $ 38.66   $ 31.66     $ 38.67
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding     12,037     12,029     12,804     12,211       13,190

 

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.

                       
Key Ratios   Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
Return on average assets   1.34 % 1.43 % 0.58 % 1.41 % 1.10 %
Return on average common shareholder's equity   15.06 % 15.00 % 5.02 % 14.37 % 8.87 %
Efficiency ratio   58.78 % 55.72 % 68.37 % 58.23 % 61.84 %
Average equity to average assets   8.90 % 9.53 % 11.58 % 9.81 % 12.41 %
Net interest margin(a)   3.81 % 3.71 % 3.08 % 3.54 % 3.20 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases   0.32 % 0.19 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.10 %
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases   1.30 % 1.33 % 1.72 % 1.30 % 1.72 %
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans   289.51 % 276.59 % 321.78 % 296.79 % 324.11 %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases   0.44 % 0.48 % 0.53 % 0.44 % 0.53 %
Tier 1 leverage   10.78 % 10.33 % 9.83 % 10.78 % 9.83 %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1   13.58 % 13.69 % 14.37 % 13.58 % 14.37 %

(a)   Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.


                               
Asset Quality   Three Months Ended   Year Ended
       December 31,       September 30,      December 31,       December 31,       December 31, 
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days   $ 28,875   $ 18,626   $ 17,096   $ 28,875   $ 17,096
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more   $ 1,119   $ 1,185   $ 515   $ 1,119   $ 515
Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 8,481   $ 9,147   $ 9,590   $ 8,481   $ 9,590
Total troubled debt restructuring   $ 3,803   $ 3,947   $ 4,799   $ 3,803   $ 4,799
Other real estate owned   $ 337   $ 214   $ 108   $ 337   $ 108
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned   $ 13,740   $ 14,493   $ 15,012   $ 13,740   $ 15,012
Total nonperforming assets   $ 16,726   $ 17,604   $ 18,371   $ 16,726   $ 18,371
Gross charge-offs   $ 4,388   $ 5,653   $ 3,113   $ 15,706   $ 8,216
Recoveries   $ 1,947   $ 2,630   $ 1,312   $ 9,205   $ 5,569
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)   $ 2,441   $ 3,023   $ 1,801   $ 6,501   $ 2,647


             
Non-GAAP Reconciliations   Three Months Ended December 31,
       2022   2021
($in thousands, except EPS)            
Income before Income Taxes   $ 19,000   $ 8,577
Provision for credit losses     2,725     5,710
Provision for unfunded commitments        
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income   $ 21,725   $ 14,287


             
Non-GAAP Reconciliations   Year Ended December 31,
       2022   2021
($ in thousands, except EPS)            
Income before Income Taxes   $ 87,760     $ 65,613
Provision for credit losses     (2,025 )     2,466
Provision for unfunded commitments     (850 )    
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income   $ 84,885     $ 68,079



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

             
    December 31,   December 31,
    2022   2021
    (unaudited)
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks   $ 220,039     $ 682,807  
Federal funds sold     9,374       308  
Securities available-for-sale     1,332,947       1,364,734  
Loans:            
Commercial     1,798,260       1,674,066  
Residential     673,464       664,509  
Consumer     588,539       474,026  
      3,060,263       2,812,601  
(Less) plus:            
Net deferred loan costs     7,175       3,294  
Allowance for credit losses     (39,779 )     (48,305 )
      3,027,659       2,767,590  
Restricted stock     15,378       16,200  
Accrued interest receivable     21,288       16,946  
Premises and equipment, net     66,147       69,522  
Bank-owned life insurance     115,704       116,997  
Goodwill     86,985       86,135  
Other intangible assets     6,714       8,024  
Other real estate owned     337       108  
Other assets     86,709       45,728  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 4,989,281     $ 5,175,099  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Deposits:            
Non-interest-bearing   $ 857,920     $ 914,933  
Interest-bearing:            
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits     50,608       74,015  
Other interest-bearing deposits     3,460,343       3,420,621  
      4,368,871       4,409,569  
Short-term borrowings     70,875       93,374  
FHLB advances     9,589       15,937  
Other liabilities     64,662       73,643  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     4,513,997       4,592,523  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;            
Authorized shares-40,000,000            
Issued shares-16,114,992 in 2022 and 16,096,313 in 2021            
Outstanding shares-12,051,964 in 2022 and 12,629,893 in 2021     2,012       2,009  
Additional paid-in capital     143,185       141,979  
Retained earnings     614,829       559,139  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)     (139,983 )     (2,426 )
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,063,028 in 2022 and 3,466,420 in 2021     (144,759 )     (118,125 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     475,284       582,576  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 4,989,281     $ 5,175,099  



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

                   
                   
    Year Ended December 31,
    2022   2021   2020
    (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:                  
Loans, including related fees   $ 146,295     $ 128,000     $ 137,241  
Securities:                  
Taxable     21,014       13,110       12,979  
Tax-exempt     9,974       8,762       7,952  
Other     6,018       2,326       2,313  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME     183,301       152,198       160,485  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Deposits     16,743       8,158       12,801  
Short-term borrowings     1,243       387       568  
Other borrowings     273       252       770  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE     18,259       8,797       14,139  
NET INTEREST INCOME     165,042       143,401       146,346  
Provision for credit losses     (2,025 )     2,466       10,528  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                  
FOR LOAN LOSSES     167,067       140,935       135,818  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                  
Trust and financial services     5,155       5,255       5,423  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     11,842       10,089       10,256  
Other service charges and fees     18,604       18,212       15,644  
Securities gains (losses), net     3       114       233  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans     1,994       5,003       6,626  
Other     9,118       3,411       4,294  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     46,716       42,084       42,476  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Salaries and employee benefits     65,555       64,474       61,931  
Occupancy expense     9,764       8,774       8,202  
Equipment expense     12,391       10,174       10,568  
FDIC Expense     2,327       1,294       316  
Other     35,986       32,690       31,741  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     126,023       117,406       112,758  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES     87,760       65,613       65,536  
Provision for income taxes     16,651       12,626       11,692  
NET INCOME     71,109       52,987       53,844  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                  
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes     (144,579 )     (18,148 )     19,269  
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes     7,022       6,298       (2,004 )
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)   $ (66,448 )   $ 41,137     $ 71,109  
PER SHARE DATA                  
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share   $ 5.82     $ 4.02     $ 3.93  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)     12,211       13,190       13,716  

 


