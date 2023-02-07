FigBytes Scores Top Marks in ESG Reporting and Data Management Software Report

Verdantix awards FigBytes highest possible scores across three feature categories in new Smart Innovators report

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FigBytes, creators of the leading environmental, social, governance (ESG) Insight Platform for strategy, data, reporting and stakeholder engagement, today announced its inclusion in independent research and consulting firm Verdantix’s 2023 Smart Innovators: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software report1.



The report provides a detailed fact-based comparison of the capabilities of vendors that provide ESG reporting and disclosures, data management, and analysis solutions. After reviewing 450 vendors, the Verdantix team identified 39 vendors covered in this report. This report provides buyers of software for ESG reporting and data management with a high-level benchmark of the capabilities.

Verdantix notes the company’s strength in the Reporting and Disclosures category, with FigBytes achieving the highest possible scores in two of the features: voluntary frameworks, and workflows and auditability. Verdantix also recognized the company’s strength in the Data Management and Analysis category, noting FigBytes’ market-leading functionality for engagement tools and the second highest scores for data acquisition and tagging, performance management, as well as data quality enhancement.

“ESG reporting has become a top priority for many firms, due to shifts in regulation and increased pressure from stakeholders,” said Jessica Pransky, Principal Analyst, Verdantix. “Organizations need assistance with ESG and sustainability reporting, as well as in managing the underlying data that are essential to reporting. Heads of ESG and sustainability will find this report to be helpful for informing their software purchasing decisions for 2023.”

“The ESG and sustainability reporting landscape is shifting rapidly and Verdantix continues to keep organizations well informed of changing disclosure regulation, voluntary frameworks, data management requirements, best practices, as well as solutions to consider,” said Ted Dhillon, CEO and co-founder, FigBytes. “Similarly, we continue to invest in our platform, building out core functionality and innovative features to ensure our customers can manage these evolving challenges related to carbon and water, and social programs like diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and philanthropy all while reducing their reporting burden and regulatory risk, while meeting these emerging disclosure requirements.”

Get the Report

The Smart Innovators: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software report is available for download from Verdantix website (subscription is required).

About FigBytes

FigBytes helps companies and governments plan, track and fulfill goals along their environmental, social, governance (ESG) journey. Its ESG Insight Platform helps integrate strategy, align data, and report on progress while engaging stakeholders. To learn more, visit https://figbytes.com/

Media Contacts

Chris Ulbrich

Firebrand Communications for FigBytes

figbytes@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175

Dwayne Weppler

FigBytes

dweppler@figbytes.com

226 581 5166

1 Verdantix Smart Innovators: ESG Reporting And Data Management Software, January 18, 2023



