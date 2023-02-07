Big Bad Breakfast Opens South Pittsburg, Tennessee Location in the Lodge Cast Iron Foundry and Museum

John Currence expands southern breakfast brand within Tennessee, opening in the historic Lodge Factory Store

James Beard award-winning chef, author and restaurateur John Currence announces the opening of the fifth Tennessee location of the acclaimed Big Bad Breakfast (BBB). The new BBB, at 222 3rd St, South Pittsburg, TN 37380 is in the iconic Lodge Cast Iron Foundry and Museum, a fitting location with a rich history in heirloom-quality, cast iron cookware.



“We are honored to have the opportunity to bring our from-scratch breakfast concept to the iconic hometown of the Lodge Cast Iron,” said Chef John Currence, Owner of Big Bad Breakfast. “At BBB, we love to create a unique experience through our dishes and location, so when Lodge became available, we knew it was the perfect place for the next BBB. We hope to become a staple in the community and look forward to serving folks for years to come.”

Diners can enjoy the same scratch-made breakfast and lunch staples and classic brunch cocktails served across the southern chain’s restaurants, with local Tennessee ingredients and flair. Highlights include a new Cornbread Omelet to honor the yearly National Cornbread Festival taking place in South Pittsburg, TN, as well as four new biscuit sandwiches and three new salads, among other items.

The Lodge Factory Store, which is home to the Lodge Museum, culinary studio and now Big Bad Breakfast, will give visitors the opportunity to enjoy delicious recipes created by an award-winning chef and the opportunity to learn about the history of food culture and cast iron cookware, all under one roof. Big Bad Breakfast will feature its signature colors throughout the restaurant and a print of the South Pittsburg bridge, egg lamps and artwork of cast iron skillets.

Big Bad Breakfast will open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit BigBadBreakfast.com .

About Big Bad Breakfast:

Founded by James Beard award-winning chef and author John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) is a southern-inspired breakfast concept fueled by childhood memories and the soul of southern cuisine. Located in the iconic former location of Lynn’s Paradise Café at 984 Barret, Ave., the restaurant has 10 southern locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The Big Bad Breakfast Louisville location serves both breakfast and lunch, incorporating local and regional ingredients to craft chef Currence’s signature menu items. BBB offers indoor and outdoor seating and is available for private events and full-service catering. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call (502) 289-8227, visit BigBadBreakfast.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram .