Valiant Awarded $67 Million Contract by United States Army for Joint Training Analytical Support Across Europe

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant announced today that the U.S. Army’s Theater Contracting Center (TCC) in Kaiserslautern has awarded the company a five-year non-personal services contract with a maximum value of $67 million to provide Joint Training Analytical Support (JTAS) to U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) J7, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), and Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) in their execution of the USEUCOM Joint Training and Exercise Program (JTEP), the Joint and Individual Staff Training (JIST) Program, and the Joint Training System (JTS).



“Valiant is honored to continue our 60 years of experience developing training solutions in support of the U.S. European Command Joint Training and Exercise Directorate (ECJ7),” said Dan Corbett, Valiant’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to maintaining our vital role to improve the warfighting readiness of our joint force in coordination with our allies and partners.”

As a leading provider of training and readiness services, Valiant supports all phases of the JTS, including military staff training, military exercise planning, simulations programming, Department of Defense budgeting, Joint Event Life Cycle event design, event facilitation, military exercise control, exercise assessments, and readiness and lessons learned analysis. Under this contract, Valiant will support joint training and exercise efforts at multiple locations within the USEUCOM and USAFRICOM areas of responsibility.

“Valiant looks forward to continuing our joint and combined training in Europe and Africa to increase the readiness of the joint force as we work to strengthen relationships and interoperability with our allies and partners through the JTEP,” added Ashlee Dominguez, Valiant’s Vice President of Intelligence and Analysis Solutions.

About Valiant

Valiant empowers our customers’ most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Critical Mission and Language Support; Advanced Logistics & Sustainment; Intelligence & Analysis Solutions; Global Contingency & Stability Operations; and Facility Modernization, Operations, and Maintenance. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For media inquiries:

Justin Garrison

Sr. Director of Communications, Marketing & Strategy

M: +1 864 607 5943

E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com