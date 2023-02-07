Ronn Torossian On Future PR Trends

NEW YORK, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, for both new and established companies, keeping up with the latest trends in public relations is essential in gaining a competitive advantage. The market and the PR industry are constantly changing and evolving as consumer demands shift, and businesses must stay on top of those. To be able to do all that, companies must understand what's currently happening in the realm of public relations, what their competitors are doing, and industry predictions from PR professionals. Fortunately, the public relations industry rarely changes over a single day, and although trends come and go, the public relations trends that are going to be useful to companies have been around for a while now.

Buzz

Torossian adds that the landscape for media outlets has been changing in the last decade, and companies no longer look to secure one-time coverage; these days, companies must create a story that can generate long-lasting buzz with audiences across every communication channel. So, companies have to start investing time and effort into developing a cohesive promotional story to be told through the press, social media, and even promotional efforts like partnerships or events. Companies will need to center their story on a specific message that is easy for consumers to understand, and then ensure that this message resonates with them; the message should be present at every touchpoint that the company has with consumers to keep the brand in mind. However, not every company will be able to put all its focus and time into creating a promotional effort that's going to be all-encompassing. These days, working with professionals like a PR agency is increasingly important because of the changes within the media landscape. The demand for content has been steadily increasing and is going to continue to do so, which means companies won't be able to meet their consumers' needs on their own.

Stronger relationships with the media

Ronn Torossian adds that it's become perfectly normal for companies to be sending out pitches to journalists and media outlets on a more regular basis in the last couple of years; however, to get ahead in the future, companies will have to start investing in different tools that will allow them to gain that competitive advantage. One tool is a social listening platform that will allow the business to find relevant industry journalists that are looking for a quote – the business can then supply a quote to support the story. Companies can do this on social media platforms like Twitter or LinkedIn, or even specific platforms where journalists are looking for expert quotes such as Help a Reporter Out. This allows companies to start developing and nurturing relationships with different journalists across a variety of outlets, without having to put too much effort into reaching out or creating a personalized pitch. Additionally, it's never a bad thing for a company to help someone that needs its services, products, or expertise, and have that other person owe the company a bit of favor because the business will never know when they might need a favor from them back. Finally, to be able to create more relationships with journalists, reporters, and editors at media outlets on a bigger scale, companies can also log each interaction that they have had in a customer relationship management (CRM) platform to keep track of everything from the latest interaction to their contact information and more.

Future

At the end of the day, the public relations industry has been changing, and will continue to do so, to meet the evolving needs of audiences. Modern public relations efforts require companies to invest in more than a simple press release that's sent out en masse to every journalist and media outlet that the business is familiar with; companies must think about constantly sharing their stories with their target audiences through partnerships and campaigns. As a result, companies will have to increasingly rely on external public relations professionals to pull off those efforts effectively and successfully. In fact, to generate the best possible results, companies will have to invest in both public relations and marketing efforts at the same time and combine both to be able to reach their audiences. This is because when a company really wants to reach its target audience effectively and generate more awareness and engagement, sticking to traditional public relations efforts is no longer going to be enough.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, a leading PR firm.