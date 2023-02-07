The Team Behind Glow Token Introduce Glow Foundation, a New Non-Profit

The Glow Foundation recently became the first crypto-based non-profit organization approved in the United States

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glow Token LLC - the crypto company that is known for providing the token that is designed to give back – is pleased to announce the launch of Glow Foundation Ltd, the US’ first registered non-profit that is built upon web3 technologies.

The Glow Token is celebrated for its highly rewarding system, automated portfolio diversification, and monthly charity donations. The team behind the token saw an opportunity to bring their experience of crypto technologies such as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), smart contracts and dApps to the charity sector.

The Glow Foundation is dedicated to using the power of blockchain and cryptocurrency to support communities in need and bringing a new level of transparency, efficiency, and accountability to charitable giving.

The unique structure of the Glow Foundation will not only support the communities it serves but also create a unique buying pressure for the Glow Token, reducing its circulating supply and providing a real-world use case for the token. This innovative approach demonstrates the positive impact that crypto and web3 technology can have when put to good use.

The foundation will work closely with other non-profit organizations and social enterprises to ensure that the resources generated will reach those who need them most. Through the use of NFTs, the Glow Foundation will bring a new level of transparency to the donation process and allow donors to retain a record of their donations and receipts of their contributions.

“We are proud to take a leadership role in bringing the power of crypto to the world of charitable giving,” commented Bryan Lawrence, CEO of Glow Token LLC. “I look forward to the positive impact that the Glow Foundation will have on communities around the world.”

For more information about Glow Token and Glow Foundation and its mission, please visit their websites at https://glowtoken.net and https://glowfoundationltd.org.