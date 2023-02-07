Johnson Energy Storage’s All-Solid-State-Battery poised to revolutionize the battery industry
Company aims to bring their safe, dense, robust & affordable battery to market.
Our all-solid-state battery is a game-changer in the energy storage industry. It offers a safe, dense, and robust solution that will make energy storage more accessible and affordable for everyone.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson Energy Storage has announced their all solid state battery which is set to revolutionize the battery industry. Unlike other batteries in development, Johnson Energy Storage’s low cost manufacturing process incorporates their proprietary glass electrolyte. The company's CEO, Bert Ellis, believes that this new technology will make energy storage more accessible and affordable for everyone. Currently, the company is in the process of perfecting their manufacturing process that will enable the production of these batteries at a large scale. With this new innovation, Johnson Energy Storage is leading the charge in bringing about a green energy future.
Working closely with their team of scientists, Johnson Energy Storage’s executive team is focused on finding energy solutions for a more sustainable future. The all-solid-state battery technology offers several benefits over traditional lithium-ion batteries, including improved safety, longer lifecycles, and higher energy density.
Founded by former NASA engineer and National Inventors Hall of Fame inductee Dr. Lonnie Johnson, the Atlanta-based company carries on a tradition of groundbreaking research in the field of advanced battery science spanning more than two decades, with a broad portfolio of patented discoveries in the space.
“We are an established, pioneering company that is the result of over 20 years of direct research into All-Solid-State-Batteries,” Dr. Johnson said. “Our team is ushering in the next age of advanced battery technology.”
To learn more about Johnson Energy Storage and the research behind their all-solid-state-battery, please visit www.johnsonenergystorage.com.
About Johnson Energy Storage
Johnson Energy Storage (JES) is a cutting-edge technology company dedicated to transforming the way the world stores energy. Our team of experts is committed to developing innovative solutions that will make energy storage safer, more efficient, more affordable, and more sustainable. We believe that our all-solid-state battery technology will be a step towards realizing this goal. JES is dedicated to leaving a softer footprint wherever we tread and to making a positive impact on the environment.
