The 2023 Inked Cover Girl Competition is Officially Underway

One tattooed model will get $25k and land the cover of Inked Magazine

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inked Cover Girl, LLC announces that the annual Competition to find its next cover model has officially begun. Voting is open and tattooed models across the globe are turning to social media to rally support from family, friends, and followers as the public chooses the winner through an online voting process. Inked magazine has featured some of the hottest names in music, entertainment, and alternative culture — and these ladies want to make their mark on the pages of this iconic magazine.The 2023 Inked Cover Girl will take home $25,000, experience an exclusive photoshoot with celebrity photographer Christopher Kolk, and receive a two-day tattoo session with Ryan Ashley , the first woman to win the hit TV show Ink Masters. Ashley specializes in black and gray designs with intricate beadwork, jewels, and lace detail.Jessica Wilde, one of the most influential tattooed models in the industry, will once again serve as Competition host. Wilde will guide competitors along the journey, offering tips on how to get ahead and make a name for themselves in the industry. Wilde is also a published author and owns a tattoo studio.Inked Cover Girl, LLC proudly supports MusiCares , a nonprofit organization that strives to provide relief for professionals in the music industry who may be struggling with addiction and health issues or who require emergency assistance. A portion of the net proceeds will be donated to this amazing cause at the end of the Competition.Those interested in learning more and casting their votes in this year’s Competition can visit cover.inkedmag.com