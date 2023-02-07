InnoPhase IoT, Nuvoton and Eoxys Deliver Market-Ready Ultra Low Power Wi-Fi Module for Intelligent and Secure IoT Device Applications

Extends Battery Life by 2-8 Times And Enables 10 Plus Years for Wi-Fi Connected Sensors

InnoPhase IoT, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low power Wi-Fi IoT solutions; Eoxys, an IoT solution provider; and Nuvoton, a global leading microcontroller unit (MCU) supplier, announce a market-ready solution targeting intelligent and secure IoT devices for smart home, industrial and medical automation applications. Eoxys' Xeno +™ Nano ML module integrates InnoPhase IoT's Talaria TWO™ ultra-low power Wi-Fi and BLE5.0 solution with Nuvoton's NuMicro® M2354 secure IoT MCU. It accelerates customers' deployment of IoT sensor products by leveraging the intelligent compute with security and wireless connectivity of the Xeno+ Nano ML module, freeing the customer to focus only on adding sensors and their secret sauce.

InnoPhase IoT's Talaria TWO multi-protocol Wi-Fi and BLE5-Long Range module integrates an innovative digital, programmable RF and dual-stack architecture, which addresses the variable throughput and low-power needs of IoT applications. This reduces battery usage by 2-8x compared to current Wi-Fi products and enables 10+ years of connected sensor battery life. The Talaria TWO's ultra-low power wireless module allows customers to add AI and ML processing on IoT sensor devices while meeting stringent battery life requirements. The ubiquity and high data transfer rates of Wi-Fi eliminate the need for an additional gateway device, providing less complexity and lower solution cost.

"The convenience and expedited time to market of the Xeno + Nano ML module, combining the NuMicro M2354 secure IoT MCU and InnoPhase IoT's Talaria TWO Wi-Fi module, adds tremendous value to consumer and industrial IoT applications that require security and extremely low-power," said Robert Ling, Sr. Technology Manager, Nuvoton.

"Our partnership with Nuvoton and Eoxys enables the rapid deployment of secure Wi-Fi IoT sensors with up to 10+ years of increased battery life for our customers," said Wiren Perera, President and COO, InnoPhase IoT. "The combined platform ushers in a new class of intelligent devices in audio sensing, machine, asset, and event monitoring, secure POS terminals, and predictive maintenance."

"We selected InnoPhase IoT, the industry's lowest power Wi-Fi and BLE module coupled with Nuvoton's Trust Zone series MCU, because it enables us to deliver increased battery life for secure and intelligent IoT device solutions with expedited time to market for our customers," said A Prabhakar, CEO of Eoxys Systems.

About InnoPhase IoT, Inc.

InnoPhase IoT, a fabless semiconductor company, specializes in ultra-low-power wireless connectivity solutions for IoT products. Its award-winning Talaria TWO™ Wi-Fi modules with BLE5 enable battery-based, intelligent, always-on, cloud-connected IoT products by increasing battery-life performance up to 8x current solutions with its patented digital radio design. It is ideal for remote security cameras, video doorbells, connected sensors, wearables, lossless audio, and other energy-critical wireless IoT devices.

Headquarters are in San Jose, California, with additional development centers in San Diego, CA, Kista, Sweden, and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.innophaseiot.com.

About Eoxys

Eoxys is an engineering company headquartered in Bangalore, India, a leading provider of IoT and cloud-based solutions for carriers and enterprise. Eoxys, a subsidiary of Meritech Japan, specializes in IoT product and cloud software engineering, as well as embedded system design. Working closely with B2B clients and utilizing its proprietary XENO+ Nano CPU module and XENO+ Nano ML module, Eoxys has developed wear monitoring device, audio classification device, IoT Camera, BLE Beacon gateway, Solar powered weather stations, Air quality sensor and several other IoT Sensors with BLE/Wi-Fi/LTE/GPS interfaces. Additional information about Eoxys's products and services are available at https://www.eoxys.com/.

About Nuvoton Technology

Nuvoton Technology Corporation (Nuvoton) was founded to bring innovative semiconductor solutions to the market. Nuvoton was spun-off as a Winbond Electronics affiliate in July 2008 and went public in September 2010 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). Nuvoton focuses on the developments of microcontroller, microprocessor, smart home, cloud security IC, battery monitoring IC, component, visual sensing and IoT with security and has strong market share in Industrial, Automotive, Communication, Consumer and Computer markets. Nuvoton owns 6-inch wafer fabs equipped with diversified processing technologies to provide professional wafer foundry services. Nuvoton provides products with a high performance/cost ratio for its customers by leveraging flexible technology, advanced design capability, and integration of digital and analog technologies. Nuvoton values long term relationships with its partners and customers and is dedicated to continuous innovation of its products, processes, and services. Nuvoton has established subsidiaries in the USA, China, Israel, India, Singapore, Korea and Japan to strengthen regional customer support and global management. For more information, please visit http://www.nuvoton.com.

