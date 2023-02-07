Promotion of European Honey at 10 locations in Dubai

EU BEE HONEY EVENT

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European financed campaign “EU Bee Honey” aims to promote the high-quality European Bee Honey, being produced with the highest quality and food safety standards and reach as many consumers as possible to increase the product awareness and offer them the opportunity to savor the European bee honey exceptional taste.

Europe is the most important producer of honey since beekeeping was one of the oldest forms of animal husbandry. This European financed campaign is represented by 2 corporates, Bulgarian Organic Foods LTD (BOF) Bulgaria as a coordinator and Beekeeping Cooperative of Thasos in Greece as a Project Partner.

This activity will help customers make informed decisions about their food choices, which will ultimately benefit their health and overall wellbeing.

The best way to promote European products is through the people who use them. That's why we invited customers from the local community to try out European honey and let us know what they think!

Consumers tasted bee honey at the following supermarkets throughout December:

1 Near Me Mini Mart Shop G2B, Cluster L Icone 2 Tower, JLT 19/Dec/22 24/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

2 Near Me Mini Mart Shop G14, Cluster L preathoni tower, JLT 19/Dec/22 24/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

3 Fresh Deals Supermarket DMCC V3 - Cluster V - JLT 19/Dec/22 24/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

4 Manila Mart dmcc Fortune executive tower cluster-T JLT 19/Dec/22 24/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

5 Sarve Mini Mart Dmcc one Lake plaza cluster-T JLT 19/Dec/22 24/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

6 Joudi minimart dmcc businesses bay X1 tower. Cluster- X JLT 19/Dec/22 24/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

7 Edelweiss Indian Supermarket Cluster H, JLT 19/Dec/22 24/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

8 Faaz Supermarket Near Al Futtaim Masjid, Deira 15/Dec/22 20/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

9 Faaz Supermarket Meena Bazar,Bur Dubai 15/Dec/22 20/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

10 AZCO Supermarket Behind Musallah Tower, Bur Dubai 15/Dec/22 20/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

