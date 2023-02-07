Zerify Channel Partner Announces Contract with Vizient

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC Pink: ZRFY), the 21-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Next-gen Endpoint Security, announced today that Apex Cybersecurity Solutions, Inc., a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) will be offering Zerify solutions to over 5000 not-for-profit health system members and their affiliates, including 1,360 acute care hospitals as part of their Vizient contract.

“We are thrilled to be partners with Damond and his team at Apex Cybersecurity Solutions Inc.,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify, “they are experts in Threat Mitigation, Data Security and Incident Response. Having a partner that understands how to remediate the evolving threat landscape within the healthcare industry positions Zerify with a fantastic opportunity that could scale rapidly.”

“Vizient, the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company, announced on 8/12/20 an opportunity for minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses to enroll in its Community Contracting Program, a new initiative designed to connect Vizient member hospitals with local, diverse suppliers and service providers. Connecting Vizient member hospitals to local businesses for contracted services and supplies keeps dollars within the community, which is the ultimate goal, and in turn helps local, small, and diverse suppliers and services grow,” said Shaleta Dunn, senior director, program services for Vizient.

“Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development council of Chicago, Apex was founded with the goal of creating a cybersecurity company that would provide services to protect people and businesses. Being able to offer Zerify’s HIPAA compliant Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions to Vizient members and affialites is a win-win-win for Apex, Zerify & Vizient says Damond Singleton,” CEO of Apex Cybersecurity Solutions, Inc.

“Healthcare organizations have become a favorite target of cybercriminals who target not only the organization itself but also third-party telemedicine platforms and providers, putting patient records at increased risk,” says Mark Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Apex can now offer the healthcare industry’s only HIPAA compliant solutions built with a ‘Zero Trust’ architecture to keep patient data secure.”

About Apex Cybersecurity Solutions Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development council of Chicago, Apex was founded with the goal of creating a cybersecurity company that would provide services to protect people and businesses. Apex Cybersecurity Solutions offers a number of services to client businesses and organizations to protect their systems and data from unauthorized access and destruction through outsourced technology support, managed services, software tools, penetration testing, systems auditing, vulnerability analysis and consulting.



About Zerify

Zerify Inc. (OTC: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

