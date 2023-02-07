CHAR Appoints Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: YES) is pleased to announce that Robert Sinyard has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective February 7th, 2023. In his new role, Sinyard will oversee corporate operations and sales, and will take responsibility for spearheading profitable growth and business objectives for the Company.



His unique strategic and tactical experience in the energy, materials testing and hardware sectors, coupled with his experience in both large organizations and start-ups operating in the B2B space make him an ideal candidate to lead the execution of CHAR’s go-to-market strategies, cultivate strategic partnerships, build operational infrastructure, and propel CHAR to the next level.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob into this leadership role at CHAR,” said Andrew White, Chief Executive Officer. “He has clearly demonstrated leadership and success in executing strategies that are key to the success of our offerings and expanding projects. We look forward to Rob’s contribution to continue to accelerate our vision to decarbonize for a circular economy.”

Sinyard holds a Master of Business Administration from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocoal that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

