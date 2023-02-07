Lobster Market Global Size to Reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐋𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖” the global lobster market size reached US$ 7.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028.
A lobster is a type of shellfish with a long, cylindrical body, muscular tail, claws, and stalked eyes. It is a nutritious seafood that is low in fat and calories and rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, and vitamins B12, E, and B6. It can be prepared in several ways, including steaming, boiling, and grilling. Moderate consumption of lobster helps improve heart health, boost brain function, increase energy, and reduce inflammation due to its antioxidant properties. Currently, it is available in canned, frozen, and fresh variants.
𝐋𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
Increasing consumer expenditure power and rising demand for premium seafood products are some of the key factors propelling the lobster market growth. This is further bolstered by the escalating health consciousness and surging consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of lobster. Apart from this, the escalating product application in restaurants, hotels, and the food and beverage(F&D) industry and the rapid expansion of the global trade networks are providing a significant thrust to the market growth.
Additionally, key market players are using advanced fishing technology to easily and efficiently harvest lobster and offer sustainably sourced seafood to increase their consumer base, which is positively supporting the market growth. Moreover, the rising popularity of lobster in fine dining, burgeoning seafood consumption, and the rapidly expanding aquaculture industry are boosting the market growth.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players.
• Boston Lobster
• Clearwater Seafoods
• East Coast Seafood Group
• Geraldton Fishermen’s Co-operative
• High Liner Foods Incorporated
• PESCANOVA ESPAÑA SL
• Supreme Lobster
• Tangier Lobster
• Thai Union Manufacturing Company Ltd.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on species, weight, product type and distribution channel.
Market Breakup by Species:
• American Lobster
• Spiny Lobster
• Rock Lobster
• European Lobster
Market Breakup by Weight:
• 5 – 0.75 lbs
• 76 – 3.0 lbs
• Over 3 lbs
Market Breakup by Product Type:
• Whole Lobster
• Lobster Tail
• Lobster Meat
• Lobster Claw
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Food Service
• Retail
Regional Insights:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Oceania
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
