Lobster Market Global Size to Reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3%

Lobster Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐‹๐จ๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€ the global lobster market size reached US$ 7.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028.A lobster is a type of shellfish with a long, cylindrical body, muscular tail, claws, and stalked eyes. It is a nutritious seafood that is low in fat and calories and rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, and vitamins B12, E, and B6. It can be prepared in several ways, including steaming, boiling, and grilling. Moderate consumption of lobster helps improve heart health, boost brain function, increase energy, and reduce inflammation due to its antioxidant properties. Currently, it is available in canned, frozen, and fresh variants.

Lobster Market Trends:
Increasing consumer expenditure power and rising demand for premium seafood products are some of the key factors propelling the lobster market growth. This is further bolstered by the escalating health consciousness and surging consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of lobster. Apart from this, the escalating product application in restaurants, hotels, and the food and beverage(F&D) industry and the rapid expansion of the global trade networks are providing a significant thrust to the market growth.Additionally, key market players are using advanced fishing technology to easily and efficiently harvest lobster and offer sustainably sourced seafood to increase their consumer base, which is positively supporting the market growth. Moreover, the rising popularity of lobster in fine dining, burgeoning seafood consumption, and the rapidly expanding aquaculture industry are boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players.
โ€ข Boston Lobster
โ€ข Clearwater Seafoods
โ€ข East Coast Seafood Group
โ€ข Geraldton Fishermenโ€™s Co-operative
โ€ข High Liner Foods Incorporated
โ€ข PESCANOVA ESPAร'A SL
โ€ข Supreme Lobster
โ€ข Tangier Lobster
โ€ข Thai Union Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the market based on species, weight, product type and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Species:
โ€ข American Lobster
โ€ข Spiny Lobster
โ€ข Rock Lobster
โ€ข European Lobster 

Market Breakup by Weight:
โ€ข 5 โ€" 0.75 lbs
โ€ข 76 โ€" 3.0 lbs
โ€ข Over 3 lbs

Market Breakup by Product Type:
โ€ข Whole Lobster
โ€ข Lobster Tail
โ€ข Lobster Meat
โ€ข Lobster Claw

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
โ€ข Food Service
โ€ข Retail

Regional Insights:
โ€ข North America
โ€ข Europe
โ€ข Asia
โ€ข Oceania
โ€ข Others 