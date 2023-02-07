Image Recognition Market to Reach USD 80.29 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.3 % |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 25.67 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Rising adoption of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in various applications and solutions are some key factors is driving growth of the image recognition market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global image recognition market size is expected to reach USD 80.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of smartphones globally and rising adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are key factors driving growth of the global image recognition market. Other factors include growing demand for face recognition in tablets, smartphones, and personal computers due to technological advancements. Increasing budgets for homeland security and defense spending by government in countries such as China, Russia, and India is also contributing to growth of the market to a significant extent. In February 2020, Department of Homeland Security officials detailed the use of facial recognition technologies by the administration across the U.S. To date, over 43.7 million individuals have been scanned at border crossings, outbound ships, and elsewhere by various systems. Facial recognition identified 252 persons attempting to use a combined 75 U.S. travel documents belonging to someone else, around 7% under the age of 18 and 20% of who had criminal records.

The latest market intelligence study, called “Global Image recognition Market Forecast to 2028,” jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Image recognition market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report’s contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.

To avail Sample Copy of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/549

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to a sudden and rapid increase in adoption of image recognition software in computer graphics, medical imaging, and photo editing, among others. Rapidly growing trends of industry automation and Industry 4.0 are driving adoption of image recognition software, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Image recognition or tracking is used in augmented reality to track, detect, and augment 2D images. Image tracking is dependent on advanced computer vision technology to track and augment images. Jack Daniels augmented reality app turns whisky bottles into pop-out storybooks. The free app uses a tablet or smartphone camera to recognize the sticker on the bottle and unfolds the whole manufacturing process of the drink in a matching black and white pop-up book.

Image recognition is an important tool in autonomous vehicles used by Uber and Google. The technology detects road signs and obstacles through sensors in front of a vehicle and identifies these with the help of this technology. Computer vision systems powered by deep learning are trained with thousands of images of humans, road signs, and obstacles on the road under different weather and lighting conditions. The intelligence of the system continues to increase as new information is fed in.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high level of integration of AI in e-commerce and digital shopping. Companies in the region are quick to adopt advanced technologies such as AI, deep learning, and cloud-based technologies, which is propelling growth of the market.

The leading contenders in the global Image recognition market are listed below:

IBM Corporation, Qualcomm, Honeywell, Toshiba, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, NEC Corporation, Catchoom, and Slyce

Request Customization In The Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/549

Emergen Research has segmented the global image recognition market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, technique, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Security and Surveillance

Scanning and Imaging

Augmented Reality

Image Search

Marketing and Advertising

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Regional Outlook of the Image recognition Market

The global Image recognition market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Image recognition market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Browse The Full Image recognition Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/image-recognition-market

Key reasons to buy the Global Image recognition Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Image recognition market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Click Here To Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/549

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Herbicides Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/herbicides-market

Glycolipids Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/glycolipids-market

Home Security Systems Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/home-security-systems-market

Multi Modal Imaging Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/multi-modal-imaging-market

hydrogen aircraft market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydrogen-aircraft-market

Agricultural Robotics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-robotics-market

Bioprocessing Bags Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioprocessing-bags-market

Plastics Recycling Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastics-recycling-market

Green Funerals Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-funerals-market

Web 3.0 Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/web-3-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Image Recognition Market Size Worth USD 80.29 Billion in 2028