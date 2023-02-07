Human Machine Interface Market 2022 Highlights, Recent Trends, Market Growth And Opportunities Till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market size reached USD 4.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing in industrial settings is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

In addition, rising adoption of connected mobile phone usage in vehicles for communication and navigation is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Navigation, entertainment, and infotainment system require HMI systems coupled with hardware and software, to provide smooth human engagement with automated systems in automobiles, which is causing rising demand for HMI. Furthermore, improvements in corporate resource handling systems, alerting, receiving, and transmitting information, and Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) are also driving market revenue growth.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Human Machine Interface market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some major players in the global market include Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa India Ltd., and Schneider Electric.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Any workplace that employs machinery, industrial equipment, intricate procedures, or robotic technology, that requires human operator control or supervision, utilize HMI software. HMI software provides multiple benefits, such as ease-of-use, increased productivity and efficiency, improved employee safety, increased reliability, and cost reduction, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. One of the big concerns for managers or owners of any industrial site is machine dependability. HMI software serves as supervisory software, increasing machine reliability by enabling real-time access for monitoring data gathered by internal sensors and cameras.

The embedded HMI segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Embedded systems work with bigger machinery and gadgets to do particular tasks. In addition, advanced embedded Human-Machine Interface (HMI) systems are responsible for delivering responsive and elegant user experiences across a wide range of industries. An embedded operating system and embedded software are frequently used in industrial systems to carry out certain monitoring and control tasks and there are many different embedded systems for sensors and control mechanisms in contemporary medical equipment, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The automotive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Through in-car touch displays and buttons, push rotary controls, swipe and gesture features, and even speech recognition technologies, automotive HMIs enable drivers and passengers to interact with their cars. These technologies make driving safer and distraction-free while also significantly improving in-car user experience, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global HMI market based on product, configuration, industry type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Embedded HMI

Standalone HMI

Industry Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Chemical & Petrochemical

Paper & Pulp

Water & Waste Water Treatment

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Human Machine Interface Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Human Machine Interface Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Human Machine Interface Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Human Machine Interface Market

