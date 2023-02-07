Decision Intelligence Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape And Analysis Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are some key factors driving market

Decision Intelligence Market Size – USD 10.30 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.7%, Market Trends – Increasing need for data-driven decisions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A variety of classic and cutting-edge disciplines are used to develop, model, coordinate, execute, monitor, and fine-tune decision models and processes in the practical realm of decision intelligence.

The global decision intelligence market size reached USD 10.30 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for making more accurate data-driven decisions will boost revenue growth of the market.

Effective decision making is a major problem in organizations, and better decision making and evaluating tools to make business-critical decisions are required to resolve challenges. Decision intelligence solution helps organizations to achieve better decisions, accommodate uncertainty factors, and improve their respective decision models.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Hybrid-based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for human-machine interactions in order to detect issues and achieve faultless judgement.

Machine learning segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for predicting accurate outcomes. Machine learning algorithms use historical data as input for predicting new outputs.

Big cloud providers segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increased demand for on-cloud services in order to have flexibility in using decision intelligence solutions.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major players providing decision intelligence solutions such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, and Clarifai, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Decision Intelligence market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Baidu, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Arm Limited, H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, Clarifai, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, HyperVerge, Inc., and Iris.ai AS.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2022-2030.

Emergen Research has segmented global decision intelligence market on the basis of model, software, provider, application, end-use, and region:

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Human-based

Hybrid-based

Machine-based

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Analytics

Machine Learning

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Big Cloud Providers

Start-Ups

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Demand Forecasting

Discovering Cause

Logistics Optimization

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Media and Entertainment

Oil and Gas

Retail

Transportation

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Decision Intelligence market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Decision Intelligence market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Decision Intelligence market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Decision Intelligence Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

