Global Industrial PC Market Growth Rate, Key Players, Demands, Trend, Size and Forecasts to 2028

PUNE, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial PC market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2023 to USD 6.6 billion in 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period. Steady move of manufacturing sector toward digitalization and increased awareness about resource optimization in manufacturing firms driving the industrial PC market growth and growing deployment of smart manufacturing solutions providing opportunities for industrial PC market.
“Direct sales channel is expected to dominate market by sales channel between 2023 and 2028”
Direct channels help end-user industries to choose the correct specification and get customized PCs according to their requirements. For instance, in November 2019, the BMW Group, a Germany-based global automotive company, partnered with Beckhoff Automation, a leading industrial PC manufacturer. In this partnership agreement, Beckhoff is expected to supply control panels and industrial PCs in new manufacturing facilities and retrofits, meeting the requirements of BMW-specific applications such as machine connectivity, access control, data acquisition, and visualization for the next 10 years. Therefore, the market for direct sales channels is estimated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.
“North America to be the largest market for industrial PC during the forecast period”
North America is expected to lead the global industrial PC market from 2023 to 2028.The adoption of advanced technologies enhancing the production process in the region. The US and Canada are the largest consumers of industrial PCs in North America. The booming aerospace & defense industry in these countries contributes to the industrial PC market growth. The automotive industry is another major consumer of industrial PCs in North America. Market growth can also be attributed to the pressing need to track manufacturing processes and adhere to regulatory policies while manufacturing products in the process industry.
Key players operating in the market include Advantech Co., Ltd., (Taiwan), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), IEI Integration Corporation (Taiwan), Siemens (Germany), B&R Automation (Austria), Kontron (Germany), Avalue Technology Incorporation (Taiwan), DFI (Taiwan), NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., (Taiwan), and American Portwell Technology Inc. (US).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the industrial PC market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the industrial PC market based on type, sales channel, end-user industry, and region. It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the industrial PC market. It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.
