E-Learning Market Size, Growth, Competitive Analysis, Technology and Forcast 2022-2027

E-Learning Market

The global e-learning market size to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2022-2027.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐„-๐‹๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, the global e-learning market size reached US$ 253.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2022-2027.E-learning, or electronic learning, refers to a learning system based on formalized teaching through digital resources. It is also termed a network-enabled transfer of knowledge and skills, along with the delivery of education made to several recipients regardless of the time and place. It is provided through electronic devices like tablets, computers and mobile phones that are connected to the internet. It aids in providing different programs, degrees, and courses through online media. It is a more cost-effective solution as compared to brick-and-mortar teaching systems and maintains the constantly changing requirements for quality education.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-learning-market/requestsample Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.๐„-๐‹๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:The rising sales of smart devices, which include laptops, tablets, smartphones, etc., and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet and wireless communication technologies, especially in developing countries, are among the key factors driving the e-learning market. In addition to this, the growing adoption of sustainable and precision farming methods across the globe and the elevating need to provide easy access to educational content to farmers are further stimulating the market growth.Apart from this, the escalating integration of gamification techniques in e-learning systems and the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the shifting preferences toward the solution among corporate organizations to conduct training programs and collaborative activities, such as assignments and project work, using chats, discussion forums, blogs, etc., following the emerging trend of work-from-home, are also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the launch of the internet of things (IoT) that has facilitated the shift from teacher-centered to student-centered education and ensures multiple advantages, including concrete learning, interactive sessions, efficient management, trackable results, and faster data and multimedia streaming, etc., is expected to propel the e-learning market over the forecasted period.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2390&method=1 Note: The Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global market statistics. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.โ€ข Adobe Inc.โ€ข Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)โ€ข Blackboard Inc.โ€ข Cisco Systems Inc.โ€ข GP Strategies Corporationโ€ข Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)โ€ข Oracle Corporationโ€ข Pearson Plcโ€ข SAP SEโ€ข Skillsoft Corporationโ€ข Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The report has categorized the market based on technology, provider and application.Breakup by Technology:โ€ข Online E-Learningโ€ข Learning Management Systemโ€ข Mobile E-Learningโ€ข Rapid E-Learningโ€ข Virtual Classroomโ€ข OthersBreakup by Provider:โ€ข Servicesโ€ข ContentBreakup by Application:โ€ข Academicโ€ข K-12โ€ข Higher Educationโ€ข Vocational Trainingโ€ข Corporateโ€ข Small and Medium Enterprisesโ€ข Large Enterprisesโ€ข GovernmentBreakup by Region:โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚ & ๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2390&flag=C ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)โ€ข Market Trendsโ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factorsโ€ข Impact of COVID-19โ€ข Value Chain Analysisโ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐Œ๐€๐‘๐‚ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ:๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.