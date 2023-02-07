E-Learning Market Size, Growth, Competitive Analysis, Technology and Forcast 2022-2027
The global e-learning market size to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐄-𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global e-learning market size reached US$ 253.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2022-2027.
E-learning, or electronic learning, refers to a learning system based on formalized teaching through digital resources. It is also termed a network-enabled transfer of knowledge and skills, along with the delivery of education made to several recipients regardless of the time and place. It is provided through electronic devices like tablets, computers and mobile phones that are connected to the internet. It aids in providing different programs, degrees, and courses through online media. It is a more cost-effective solution as compared to brick-and-mortar teaching systems and maintains the constantly changing requirements for quality education.
𝐄-𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The rising sales of smart devices, which include laptops, tablets, smartphones, etc., and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet and wireless communication technologies, especially in developing countries, are among the key factors driving the e-learning market. In addition to this, the growing adoption of sustainable and precision farming methods across the globe and the elevating need to provide easy access to educational content to farmers are further stimulating the market growth.
Apart from this, the escalating integration of gamification techniques in e-learning systems and the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the shifting preferences toward the solution among corporate organizations to conduct training programs and collaborative activities, such as assignments and project work, using chats, discussion forums, blogs, etc., following the emerging trend of work-from-home, are also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the launch of the internet of things (IoT) that has facilitated the shift from teacher-centered to student-centered education and ensures multiple advantages, including concrete learning, interactive sessions, efficient management, trackable results, and faster data and multimedia streaming, etc., is expected to propel the e-learning market over the forecasted period.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.
• Adobe Inc.
• Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)
• Blackboard Inc.
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• GP Strategies Corporation
• Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)
• Oracle Corporation
• Pearson Plc
• SAP SE
• Skillsoft Corporation
• Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on technology, provider and application.
Breakup by Technology:
• Online E-Learning
• Learning Management System
• Mobile E-Learning
• Rapid E-Learning
• Virtual Classroom
• Others
Breakup by Provider:
• Services
• Content
Breakup by Application:
• Academic
• K-12
• Higher Education
• Vocational Training
• Corporate
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
• Government
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
