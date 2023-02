Home Decor Market Global Size to Reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%

Home Decor Market

The global home decor market size to reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2022-2027.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, the global home decor market size reached a value of US$ 682 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2022-2027.Home decor is the art of making a house or apartment appear beautiful, comfortable, and functional. It comprises various elements, such as furniture, lighting , key holders, flower vases, quoted wall hangers, wooden wall shelves, scented candles, tealight candle holders, wall decor, accessories, and textiles . Some of the commonly used materials in home dรฉcor include wood, metal, glass, fabrics, and plastics. Home decor offers numerous benefits, such as improving the aesthetic appeal of living space, making it more comfortable, and adding value to the home. Traditional, modern, minimalist, and bohemian are some of the themes of home dรฉcor.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-decorative-materials-market/requestsample Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ƒรฉ๐œ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:The increasing popularity of interior design and home dรฉcor and burgeoning consumer expenditure power are some of the key factors accelerating the market growth. Rapid urbanization and the growing trend of compact living space are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, key market players are employing eco-friendly materials to manufacture sustainable home decor items, which is providing an impetus to the market growth.Apart from this, the rising popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) home decor projects has surged the demand for customizable home decor products, which, in turn, is positively contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for smart home technologies and rising remodeling, renovating, and construction activities in residential and commercial spaces are boosting the market growth.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1122&method=1 Note: The Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global market statistics. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key playersโ€ข Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.โ€ข Duresta Upholstery Ltd.โ€ข Forbo Holding AGโ€ข Herman Miller Inc.โ€ข Inter IKEA Systems B.V.โ€ข Kimball International Inc.โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.โ€ข Mannington Mills Inc.โ€ข Mohawk Industries Inc.โ€ข Hanssem Co., Ltd.โ€ข Siemens AGโ€ข Springs Window Fashions LLCโ€ข Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd.โ€ข Samson Holding Ltdโ€ข Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)โ€ข Sophia Home๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel.๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:โ€ข Home Furnitureโ€ข Home Textilesโ€ข Flooringโ€ข Wall Decorโ€ข Lightingโ€ข Others๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:โ€ข Supermarkets and Hypermarketsโ€ข Home Decor Storesโ€ข Gift Shopsโ€ข Direct to Consumerโ€ข Online Storesโ€ข Others๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐›๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:โ€ข North Americaโ€ข Europeโ€ข Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East and Africaโ€ข Latin America๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚ & ๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1122&flag=C Key highlights of the report:โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)โ€ข Market Trendsโ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factorsโ€ข Impact of COVID-19โ€ข Value Chain Analysisโ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐Œ๐€๐‘๐‚ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ:About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.ca and Europe: - +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800