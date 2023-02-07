Home Decor Market Global Size to Reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%
The global home decor market size to reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global home decor market size reached a value of US$ 682 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2022-2027.
Home decor is the art of making a house or apartment appear beautiful, comfortable, and functional. It comprises various elements, such as furniture, lighting, key holders, flower vases, quoted wall hangers, wooden wall shelves, scented candles, tealight candle holders, wall decor, accessories, and textiles. Some of the commonly used materials in home décor include wood, metal, glass, fabrics, and plastics. Home decor offers numerous benefits, such as improving the aesthetic appeal of living space, making it more comfortable, and adding value to the home. Traditional, modern, minimalist, and bohemian are some of the themes of home décor.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-decorative-materials-market/requestsample
Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐃é𝐜𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The increasing popularity of interior design and home décor and burgeoning consumer expenditure power are some of the key factors accelerating the market growth. Rapid urbanization and the growing trend of compact living space are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, key market players are employing eco-friendly materials to manufacture sustainable home decor items, which is providing an impetus to the market growth.
Apart from this, the rising popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) home decor projects has surged the demand for customizable home decor products, which, in turn, is positively contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for smart home technologies and rising remodeling, renovating, and construction activities in residential and commercial spaces are boosting the market growth.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰:https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1122&method=1
Note: The Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global market statistics. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players
• Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
• Duresta Upholstery Ltd.
• Forbo Holding AG
• Herman Miller Inc.
• Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
• Kimball International Inc.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Mannington Mills Inc.
• Mohawk Industries Inc.
• Hanssem Co., Ltd.
• Siemens AG
• Springs Window Fashions LLC
• Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd.
• Samson Holding Ltd
• Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)
• Sophia Home
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel.
𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Home Furniture
• Home Textiles
• Flooring
• Wall Decor
• Lighting
• Others
𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Home Decor Stores
• Gift Shops
• Direct to Consumer
• Online Stores
• Others
𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1122&flag=C
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/food-waste-management-market-growth-expected-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-6-2-during-2022-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/minimally-invasive-surgery-market-size-to-reach-us-70-7-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-7-39-
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/india-spices-market-size-expected-to-reach-inr-270-928-4-crores-by-2027-cagr-of-11-15-
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/secondhand-luxury-goods-market-to-reach-us-47-1-billion-by-2027-growth-rate-cagr-of-9-4-
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/north-america-ice-cream-market-size-to-reach-us-17-5-billion-by-2027-growth-rate-of-4-5-
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
ca and Europe: - +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
sales@imarcgroup.com