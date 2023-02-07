Firewall++ for Windows: Complete Control over Network Activity

Submit Release
Firewall++ is a Windows firewall and network monitor that gives full control over network communication of processes running on a computer.

MALTA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firewall++, a Windows firewall and network monitoring tool, is pleased to announce the release of version 0.97.2. Firewall++ gives users full control over the network communication of the processes running on their computer, allowing them to restrict or block any unwanted or suspicious activity.

Custom rules can be created to permit or block communication by process name, protocol, IP address or subnet, and port. Firewall++ also provides real-time monitoring of network activity and detailed logging of all communication attempts.

"We are excited to release Firewall++ version 0.97.2 to give users the power to control their network activity," said Firewall++ CEO and founder, Matthew Zahra. "Firewall++ is the perfect tool for users who want to stay secure online and keep their data safe."

Firewall++ is currently available as a free download at firewallpp.com.

