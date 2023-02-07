Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 10.40% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global airport ground and cargo handling services market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like airport type, infrastructure type, services, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 10.40%
Airport ground and cargo handling services support smooth aircraft operations such as repositioning, cargo movement, ground preparation, aircraft take-off, and landing. Functions carried out through these services include delivery of baggage, ramping, and shipment. Smooth operations of these functions make it easier for both the passengers and airlines, thereby increasing the demand for the airport ground and cargo handling services market.
Increasing number of tourists visiting places through domestic and international airports is largely contributing to the growth of the market. The growing corporate workforce and increasing expansion of enterprises have fuelled the air trips of working professionals and businessmen all across the world. These aspects are increasing the need for optimised international airports which can improve the comfort of the passengers and also encourage more visitors.
Infrastructure development activities are rapidly increasing leading to an improvement in international trade. The growing trade activities of manufactured products such as vaccines and pharmaceuticals between the developed and developing countries is further fuelling the growth of the airport ground and cargo handling services market.
Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Industry Definition and Major Segments
Airport ground handling services are the services provided for the ground repositioning and preparation for taking off or landing of a flight which might include both ramp service and customer service functions. Meanwhile, cargo handling services at airports include establishing, managing, and developing cargo terminals for the processing, and storage of baggage and other goods. Both airport ground and cargo handling services are designed to support smooth operations at the airport.
Based on airport type, the market is segmented into:
• International
• Domestic
On the basis of infrastructure type, the market is classified into:
• Greenfield Airport
• Brownfield Airport
Based on services, the market is divided into:
• Baggage Handling
• Passenger Handling
• Cargo and Mail Handling
• Ramp Handling
• Aircraft Handling
• Others
On the basis of region, the market is classified into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Trends
The key trends in the global airport ground and cargo handling services market include the rising investments by various airport authorities in order to improve the aircraft and ground handling services. This is subjected to help them generate a higher revenue which will then help in the growth of the market. Airport authorities are also coming up with new and innovative service ideas to attract a higher number of passengers towards air travel.
Technological advancements in airport ground and cargo handling services is considered as another major trend that is fuelling the growth of the market. Development of technologies such as handheld devices that are equipped with the internet of things (IoT), advanced logging systems, and cloud-based software solutions, among others are all expected to boost the demand for the airport ground and cargo handling services. Efficient services and handling of passengers also prevent activities such as identity theft, airplane hijack, and terrorism.
North America has held a larger share in the airport ground and cargo handling services market owing to the strong presence of airports and thriving aviation industry in the region. Increased spending on the modernisation of airports to attract more passengers is expected to further enhance the growth of the market. In Europe, the market for airport ground and cargo handling services is expected to observe significant growth in the forecast period owing to the increase in air travel especially in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Further, rising investments in the aviation sector in Europe is expected to boost the region’s growth in the airport ground and cargo handling services market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global airport ground and cargo handling services market report are
• John Bean Technologies
• Tronair, Inc.
• Mallaghan (G.A.) Inc
• MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmbH
• AMSS GSE
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
