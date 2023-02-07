Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market A Study of the Industry's Key Segments and Analysis Research Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Size – USD 3.43 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trend – Advancement in implantation technique

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next generation implants (NGI) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.45 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing global geriatric population with rising age-related bone diseases is a key factor driving demand for next generation implants. Major companies are focusing on development of next generation medical implants such as cardiac devices, retinal implants, neurostimulators, and blood pressure sensors, which can bring improvements in patients’ lives and help them to continue their daily activities with least amount of discomfort.

Medical implants are medical devices that are designed to replace injured or missing body parts and support new tissue generation and bone structure and help patients to recover and continue their routine activities. Some implants such as stents, pacemakers, heart valves are permanent that stay lifelong inside the patient’s body while some are temporary that can be removed when no longer needed. Rapid advancements in medical implant technology over the recent past have resulted in development and introduction of more simplified and advanced next-generation products. These next generation implants are becoming smarter, smaller, and more connected and have resulted in better performance and enhanced patient comfort in comparison with traditional medical implants. Different types of next generation implants such as cardiac devices, neurostimulators, blood pressure sensors, and dental implants are available in the market.

Various leading companies are focused on developing advanced implants with natural healing properties such as bioresorbable materials that support body parts and dissolve once the part does not require the implant. The next generation implants are rapidly gaining traction across the globe owing to increasing prevalence of bone and age-related problems, growing geriatric population, and availability of advanced implantation techniques. According to the latest report published by Emergen Research, the global next-generation implants market size is expected to reach USD 4.45 billion in 2028 from USD 3.43 billion in 2020 and register a steady CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. However, high cost of next generation implants, lack of awareness about advanced medical techniques and limited access to advanced devices due to budget constraints are expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Public Limited Company, Wright Medical Group N.V, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2021 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Orthopedic Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Ocular Implants

Dental Implants

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Metals and Metal Alloys

Ceramics

Polymers

Biologics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Orthopedic Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Further Key Findings in the Report:

In April 2019, Biotronik launched Acticor DX and CRT-DX Devices. The new ICD Acticor system offers dual-chamber diagnostics without any requirement of an atrial lead.

The orthopedic implants segment in the global next generation implants market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during forecast period. Rising prevalence of bone-related issues and conditions is a key factor fueling demand for orthopedic implants.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus of advanced technologies and increasing aging population are propelling growth of the market in the region.

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

