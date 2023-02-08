Rosehips Market to Cross US$ 443.9 million in Revenues by 2033-end | According to Persistence Market Research

Rosehips Market Study on : Substantial Use in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosehip Market

The global rosehip market is set to be valued at US$ 261 million in 2023 and Worldwide consumption of rosehips is projected to reach US$ 443.9 million by 2033. Sales of rosehips are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Widespread acceptance of organic rosehip products, rising preference for authentic natural hair care products, and growing demand for rosehip shells in the cosmetic industry are the key trends in this market. The U.S., Germany, the U.K., Mexico, and Chile account for the most sales of rosehips.

Product segments:

The rosehip market is segmented based on product type into oil, powder, and others. Among these, rosehip oil holds the largest share of the market due to its increasing popularity in the cosmetics and skincare industry. Rosehip powder is also gaining popularity as a dietary supplement due to its high nutritional value.

Application segments:

The rosehip market is segmented based on application into food and beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care, and others. The cosmetics and personal care segment holds the largest share of the market due to the increasing demand for natural and organic skincare products. The food and beverages segment is also growing rapidly due to the increasing popularity of rosehip-based products, such as tea and juice.

Geographical segments:

Geographically, the rosehip market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market due to the increasing demand for natural and organic products and the growing popularity of rosehip in countries such as China and India. Europe and North America are also growing rapidly due to the increasing health awareness and demand for dietary supplements in these regions.

Key Companies-

• Afrigetics Botanicals

• AG Industries

• Agroprodex Internacional S.A.

• Aromaaz International

• Blue Sky Botanics

• BOC Sciences

• Bontoux

• Dohler Gmbh

• Ernesto Ventós S.A.

• Granasur

• Hilton Herbs

• Lebermuth, Inc.

• Morre-Tec Industries, Inc.

• Oregon’s Wild Harvest

• Ransom Naturals Ltd.

• Rosehip Farm

• Santa Margarita

• Spectrum Chemical

• SVA Organics

• The Rosehip Company

• Undersun Biomedtech Co. Ltd.

