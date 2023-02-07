Non-PVC IV Bags Market to Reach a Revenue of Around US$ 6.5 Bn by the End of 2033 and expand at a CAGR of 12.8% | PMR

Market Study on Non-PVC IV Bags: Surge in malnutrition-led population to augment the demand for Non-PVC IV Bags

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, the global Non-PVC IV Bags market was valued at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2023-2033. the Non-PVC IV Bags market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.5 Bn by 2033.

Persistence Market Research, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyses that market demand for Non-PVC IV Bags is expected to witness steady growth backed by the surge in demand of single chambers non-PVC IV bags, which constitutes the largest market of the Non-PVC IV Bags industry.

The global Non-PVC IV Bags Market is rapidly growing in emerging nations due to parenteral feeding and chemotherapy. PVC packaging is projected to be replaced by non-PVC alternatives such as polypropylene and EVA as a result of the introduction of various substitutes such as EVA and polypropylene. Furthermore, strict regulatory standards relating to PVC IV bags have resulted in a rise in the usage of non-PVC materials in both the medical and non-medical industries.

North America holds the largest market share attributed to rising government initiatives, increasing strictness of authorities towards patient safety, the surge in research and development expenditure, rising prevalence of diseases such as diarrhea, and the presence of several major players.

The Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market is witnessing the highest forecasted CAGR mainly because the need for non-PVC bags is steadily rising as strict rules relating to hospital-acquired disease are implemented along with improper dosage distribution, and the necessity for new IV containers.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the players in Non-PVC IV Bags Market include

• Baxter

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• JW Life Science

• Renolit

• PolyCine GmbH.

• Sealed Air

• Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

• Shanghai Solve Care Co Ltd.

• Kraton Corporation

Some of the recent developments of key Non-PVC IV Bags providers are as follows:

• In April 2022, Fresenius Kabi announced the introduction of two new Heparin Sodium presentations in ready-to-administer and handy Freeflex IV bags in the United States.

• In 2022, Fagron Sterile Services announced the launch of a PVC-free, environmentally friendly IV bag product line.

• In May 2019, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd and its affiliated firm Beijing Ruiye Drugs Manufacture Co. Ltd jointly introduced the non-PVC solid-liquid double chamber bag for ceftazidime/sodium chloride injection.

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Non-PVC IV Bags market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

Non-PVC IV Bags Market Segmentation-

Product Type:

The non-PVC IV bags market is segmented into EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate), PE (polyethylene), and others. PE is the most widely used material in the manufacture of non-PVC IV bags due to its low cost, transparency, and ability to maintain the stability of intravenous fluids. EVA is a more expensive alternative, but it has better chemical and thermal resistance compared to PE.

End-User:

The non-PVC IV bags market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Hospitals are the largest end-users of non-PVC IV bags due to the large number of surgeries and hospital admissions. Clinics also use non-PVC IV bags for outpatient treatments and other procedures.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the non-PVC IV bags market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is the largest market for non-PVC IV bags, due to the high demand for environmentally friendly medical products and the presence of major players in the market. Europe is also a significant market, with the growing demand for safer and eco-friendly alternatives to PVC bags. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the increasing healthcare spending and the growing demand for safer medical products in the region.

Conclusion:

The non-PVC IV bags market is growing due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and safer alternatives to PVC bags. The market is driven by factors such as increasing healthcare spending, the growing number of surgeries and hospital admissions, and the growing demand for safer and more environmentally friendly medical products. North America and Europe are the largest markets for non-PVC IV bags, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate.

