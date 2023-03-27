Klean Industries Provides Updates for Site Tours / Seminars on Pyrolysis, Gasification and Waste to Energy Technologies
Learn from the leading experts in pyrolysis and gasification who have decades of experience in designing and constructing pyrolysis and gasification plants around the globe.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klean Industries Inc ("Klean") is pleased to announce that the company’s waste-to-energy seminar is now full for the set dates of May 17-18, 2023. With the packed list of high-profile waste-to-energy plant tours and quality business information assembled; an early sellout comes as no surprise. In fact, it is the reason Klean has decided to make this event a doubleheader with a secondary date set for May 24-25. Less than 30% of the space remains for the second session. The Company expects the remaining seats available will be sold out in the next 4 weeks. Demand for expertise, and knowledge on how to implement meaningful resource recovery and energy from waste solutions that enable the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill to flourish, requires shared experiences between organizations in all sectors. The circular economy is growing exponentially and companies and individual project developers who would like to attend the event need to contact Company as soon as possible to book a seat as space is limited.
— Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc
Attend Klean's Waste-to-Energy Conferences
Join Klean Industries in its bi-annual waste-to-energy seminars which will review the latest advancements in thermal processing technologies including incineration, carbonization, pyrolysis, gasification, and thermal depolymerization. These seminars are designed to provide detailed information to customers and project developers who are interested in building new energy projects using scrap tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste as primary feedstock. These seminars are a key part of providing attendees with relevant technical and business information prior to building and funding a project. Klean has put together a two-part program spread out over two days.
Day one of the seminar:
Klean will introduce all of the practical and theoretical issues that relate to the development and design of a thermal processing plant and the business models that make them work. This is followed by a review of feedstocks and different plant configurations for optimizing a project. Klean will then review the breakdown of the equipment required and the capital cost associated with the implementation of a project. Following that will be a review of real-life applications on thermal processing plants and key operating matrixes behind the development of such projects which includes the various case studies of operational plants and the key drivers behind the economics and process calculations of these projects. Klean will also go through how best to manage such a project from an engineering, procurement, and construction (“EPC”) perspective combined with how the marketplace is transitioning into a design-build construction (“DBC”) format vs the traditional EPC. The first day is an eight-hour program with a one-hour break for lunch and two, fifteen-minute coffee breaks.
Day two of the seminar:
Features a visit to a commercially operational facility where a one-hour guided tour will take place. Participants will be able to understand the technology used and see how feedstock is prepared and processed into fuel/energy. Plants visited will depend on the number of attendees for each application. After these tours, we will break for a one-hour lunch, followed by an afternoon of revisiting any questions, concerns, and information that was missed. Klean will then allow attendees to schedule private meetings to discuss their projects in further detail on a one-on-one basis. Join Klean Industries on this incredible opportunity to show your organization some of the world's leading thermal processing technologies in action.
Why Companies Should Attend Klean’s Seminars:
The current marketplace for projects that use pyrolysis and gasification-based waste-to-energy technologies creates excellent business opportunities. The global market drivers for sustainable development combined with the circular economy are a driving force behind these attractive opportunities for investors and project developers alike:
*** Extremely efficient waste treatment
*** High-value end commodity-based products
*** Recovery of non-oxidized metals & cleaner energy
*** Waste volume reduction and lowered carbon emission intensity
*** Environmentally safe technologies that are stable & safe, reducing harm to the environment
*** Proven commercial gasification & pyrolysis facilities - the viability of large-scale
Main target customers groups:
*** Local authorities, responsible for the disposal of municipal solid waste
*** Operators of the recycling & resource recovery facilities
*** Industrial and agricultural enterprises generating own waste
Long-term Practical Experience
Klean has gained its expertise and learned valuable lessons from long-term practical experience. The Klean Team understands this complicated sector inside and out. Don't be fooled by all of the companies in the marketplace saying "We are the world's first" as it is just not true. The facts speak for themselves and 99% of these so-called "world's first" did not even exist when Klean’s technologies and our partners were already in commercial operations. Klean’s portfolio of resource recovery plants have been operating and producing oil from oil-based waste such as end-of-life tires ("ELT") and end-of-life plastics ('ELP") since the late 1970s, and large-scale waste-to-energy plants have been in commercial operations since the late 1980s. Not only does Klean offer proven technology on one hand, but we also offer excellent business advisory services and a multitude of investment opportunities into new areas of implementation using commercially proven pyrolysis and gasification technologies:
*** Efficient industrially proven pyrolysis & gasification technologies developed "in-house"
*** Track record with a long list of reference facilities and large-scale installations
*** A broad network of equipment vendors, suppliers, and other subcontractors
*** Commodity off-take partners who are leading fortune 500 industrials
*** Long-term experience gained from the practical realization of large-scale commercial plants
*** Industry-leading engineering and insurance partners who wrap our projects with performance guarantees
Tailored Solutions & Technologies
Klean can custom tailor services and product offerings for each individual project as Klean is also a project developer itself and prefer to own project assets that the Company develops. The Klean Team can demonstrate large-scale plants that have had decades of excellence, and long-term continuous operations behind them to prove it. Klean also offers feedstock testing services with qualified testing facilities so that performance tests can be completed without disrupting commercial facilities. The Company also completes detailed feasibility studies on an annual basis for customer projects keeping Klean up to date with all the commercial realities within this space.
Klean offers "real world" technologies and solutions that can help balance any organization's environmental objectives while also providing solutions that create long-term benefits in addressing environmental, social, governance ("ESG") combined with corporate social responsibility ("CSR"). Klean encourages those companies interested in reducing carbon intensity and improving financial transparency to reach out, as the Klean Team can illustrate the best path forward for sustainability while also delivering better returns for stakeholders and investors alike.
About Klean Industries
Klean Industries ("Klean") provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts have decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are a result of combined know-how in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.
Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS
Klean Industries Inc.
Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St,
Vancouver, BC,
Canada, V7Y1B3
Emma Goldman
Klean Industries Inc
+1 604-637-9609 ext. 106
Recovering Clean Energy and Resources from Waste