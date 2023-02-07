Diaper Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising number of births, rapid global urbanization, and ongoing developments in fabrics and particular user-friendly features in modern-day diapers

Diaper Market Size – USD 57.45 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements and emerging eco-friendly trends in diaper product designs” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide diaper market was USD 57.45 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the projected period. Numerous factors are boosting market revenue growth, including rising birth rates, rapid global urbanisation, an ageing population, ongoing developments in fabrics and specific user-friendly features in diaper product development, rising eco-friendly trends for diaper product designs, and rising consumer demand for disposable and sustainable diapers.

Because more parents are working, there are more concerns about the health of newborns, and more people are aware of the benefits of baby diapers, demand for diapers is anticipated to fuel market revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Additionally, rising consumer expenditure and a higher standard of living offer the diaper business worldwide substantial potential growth opportunities. Modern diaper technology has improved design elements that extend dryness and reduce the incidence and severity of diaper rash. Many manufacturers are vying for customers by introducing new developments in fabric quality, absorption capacity, and distinctive user-friendly attributes like stretchability, wetness indicators, soft material and absorbency, breathability, and sustainability. Vintage cotton clothes is very different from contemporary premium diapers.

Furthermore, important developments in diaper technology include the development of SAP, permeable outer layers, and barrier cream-infused diapers. Most of the best diaper companies provide these cutting-edge features, which improve skin hydration and functionality while lessening the severity of diaper dermatitis. Another breakthrough in contemporary diapers that is being enthusiastically embraced by several significant industry players is the development of smart diapers. The advantage of these clever diapers is that they require fewer diaper changes, relieving parents of some of their worry. As an illustration, Pampers is the newest producer to enter this market with Lumi, a brand-new "connected care system" that uses a sensor linked to diapers to track baby activity.

Global Diaper Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Diaper market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Diaper market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Diaper market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Diaper industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Diaper market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Diaper market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Essity Aktiebalog, Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation, Nobel Hygiene Private Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Ontex BVBA, Johnson & Johnson, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and The Honest Company, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In 2021, the newborns and infants segment had a little revenue share. The market is expanding as a result of factors like rising birth rates, more disposable income, increased knowledge of baby hygiene, and a dramatic increase in the number of working parents. Since diapers are often worn until a child is toilet trained to retain an infant's pee and faeces, child care would be inadequate without them. The expansion of the population and an increase in economic purchasing power are two important factors that significantly affect the segment's revenue growth. Numerous baby diaper producers are working on research and development projects to create biodegradable diapers that nevertheless maintain baby hygiene safety.

In 2021, the illness category for disposable diapers contributed a sizable portion of sales. In terms of urine absorption, leak prevention, dryness, and rash prevention, disposable diapers outperform cloth diapers. Disposable tape diapers with easy-to-adjust sizes are the most effective technique to reduce leaking and are suitable for crawling kids and energetic toddlers who move around a lot during the day. These diapers, which are designed to be worn at night, have increased and improved absorbency and breathability, which aid in preventing leaks. The primary objective of using a disposable diaper is to absorb moisture from the baby's faeces so that moisture does not cause the baby to fuss or wake up right away. These are the main elements propelling this segment's growth.

In terms of revenue share in 2021, the Asia Pacific region accounted for a sizeable portion. As the diaper industry in developing nations like China and India is expanding at an unprecedented rate, major diaper companies are paying closer attention as they explore for methods to increase their operations. Particularly, P&G's subsidiary Pampers was the first to join the Chinese diaper market with a well-thought-out approach. Additionally, as consumer demand shifts towards higher-end products and as worries about product authenticity persist, non-Asian enterprises with manufacturing operations outside of the region may have more profitable competitive prospects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global diaper market based on age group, product type, distribution channels, and region:

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Babies/Infants

Adults

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloth

Disposable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

E-Commerce Websites

Supermarkets

Pharmacieses

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Diaper market by 2030?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Diaper market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Diaper market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

