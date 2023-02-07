Suspension Tuning Market: A View of the Industry's Advancements and Opportunities | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for suspension systems that reduces wear and tear on vehicle components is a key factor driving suspension tuning market revenue growth

Suspension Tuning Market Size – USD 42.90 Billion in 2023, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.1%, Market Trends – Rising demand for lightweight suspension systems ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global Suspension Tuning Market had a value of USD 42.90 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a 3.1% revenue CAGR over the projected period. Rapid improvements in already-existing vehicle technology and sizable expenditures made by well-known market players are the main factors fueling industry revenue growth.

Suspension tuning is a rigorous process that involves modifying various internal components of a vehicle's suspension system to improve its performance. For example, off-road vehicles, are typically tuned to have longer suspension and larger tires to ride more smoothly over obstacles. In addition, low-riders, on the other hand, are frequently outfitted with hydraulic suspensions that allow height of each wheel to be quickly adjusted. Installing stiffer and sway bars, which act like stiffer springs to improve cornering and handling, is another method of tuning a vehicle's suspension to achieve better balance. Moreover, strut bars can also be added to improve body stiffness and aid in maintenance of proper suspension during cornering. Furthermore, adjusting front and back axles separately can help to further customize the suspension.

Continental AG

FOX Factory

ANAND Group India

Hendrickson USA

KYB Corporation

Mando Corporation

Sogefi SpA

Tenneco

Friedrichshafen

Duroshox

Hitachi Astemo Americas

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd

Others

The global Suspension Tuning market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Suspension Tuning market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Suspension Tuning market.

Suspension Tuning Market, By Architecture (Double Wishbone Suspension, Multi-Link Suspension, Rigid Axle Suspension, Macpherson Suspension, Air Suspension, Others) , By Component (Spring, Shock Absorber, Strut, Control Arm, Rubber Bushing, Leaf Spring, Sway Bar, Ball Joint), By Vehicle Type (Luxury Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Sports Cars, Passenger Vehicles), By Distribution Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), and By Region Forecast to 2030

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

