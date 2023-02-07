Maine Offshore Wind Research Consortium Advisory Board Meeting

MAINE, February 14 - Governor's Energy Office

Date: February 14, 2023

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: DMR Building Augusta and Virtual

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a meeting of the Advisory Board for the Maine Offshore Wind Research Consortium to be held from 9 am - 3 pm at the Maine Department of Marine Resources building in Augusta. The public is encouraged to join through a virtual link due to limited in-person attendance capacity.

For further information, contact:

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379