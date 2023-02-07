Maine Offshore Wind Research Consortium Advisory Board Meeting
MAINE, February 14 - Governor's Energy Office
Date: February 14, 2023
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Location: DMR Building Augusta and Virtual
Meeting description/purpose:
This is a meeting of the Advisory Board for the Maine Offshore Wind Research Consortium to be held from 9 am - 3 pm at the Maine Department of Marine Resources building in Augusta. The public is encouraged to join through a virtual link due to limited in-person attendance capacity.
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Stephanie Watson
Phone: 207-620-4379