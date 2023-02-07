Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing Market Key Player Analysis 2021 to 2030 | Kofax, UiPath, NICE Ltd, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for automation in manufacturing and rising integration of RPA in manufacturing process are some key factors driving market revenue growth

RPA in manufacturing Market Size – USD 7.60 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 33.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for intelligent automation” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) In Manufacturing Market size reached USD 7.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for automation in manufacturing and rising integration of RPA in manufacturing process are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth globally.

Rising demand for automation in manufacturing has led to increased efficiency, reduced errors and risk, improved profits, and proper compliance. Moreover, it helps in managing various aspects of manufacturing process such as supply chains, operations, customer engagement, and employee empowerment.

Traditional automation uses Application Programming Interface (APIs), which makes integration of application in diverse systems more difficult. Similarly, restrictions in customization of application makes it difficult to adopt automation in legacy systems.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Pegasystems

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism Limited

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Kofax

UiPath

Celaton Limited

Xerox Corporation

NICE Ltd

WorkFusion

Others

Advantages of Robotic Process Automation In Manufacturing

Physical robots have enabled industrial automation in the manufacturing sector. However, manufacturing needs disruptive technology like robotic process automation to enable companies concentrate more on their core competencies and product innovation rather of mundane but essential daily repetitive chores.

To improve process execution speed and accuracy, rule-based procedures can be automated via robotic process automation. Additionally, RPA systems don't require coding expertise and are simple to use. RPA also easily interfaces with legacy systems already in place without the need for expensive and time-consuming software development.

By selecting a precise set of procedures, businesses can launch a pilot project and get observable, quantifiable outcomes within weeks of implementation.

Benefits of Robotic Process Automation in the manufacturing industry include:

Up to 40% reduction in operational cost

Increased control over processes

Optimized employee performance

Significantly lower downtime and increased quality

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Software segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for solutions for remote accessibility that ensures better coordination among various teams

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increase in demand for cost-effective solutions for installing and maintaining the cloud. It also simplifies implementation of applications on the cloud platform and reduces dependency on Information Technology (IT) and support team. On-cloud deployment facilitates remote accessibility which enables users to use software systems with downloading it.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share in RPA in manufacturing market over the forecast period than other regional markets due to robust presence of major market players providing RPA services and solutions such as Pegasystems Inc, Automation Anywhere, Inc., WorkFusion, Inc., and Xerox Corporation

Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing Market, By Process (Automated Solution, Decision Support & Management Solution, Interaction Solution), By Operation (Rule Based, Knowledge Based), By Component (Software, Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Deployment (On-cloud, On-premise), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Global Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing Market – Table of Contents:

1. Market Summary:

2. Product Outlook:

Production, by product type

Revenue, by product type

Price, by product type

3. Application Outlook:

Consumption, by application

Market Share, by application

4. Geographical Breakdown:

Production, by region

Revenue, by region

Consumption, by region

5. Manufacturers’ Overview:

Production Locations and Areas Served

Product Launch, Application, and Specification

Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price, and Gross Margin

Key Businesses

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

