Over The Counter Drugs Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2031
Global Over The Counter Drugs Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.7% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-203130 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Over the Counter Drugs Market Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2023-2031’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global over the counter drugs market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product type, formulation type, distribution channels, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2031)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2031): 6.7%
The over the counter (OTC) drugs market is driven by several factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing aging population, and the rising demand for self-medication. The increasing awareness about the benefits of OTC drugs and the ease of availability of these drugs have also contributed to the growth of the market. The growing focus on preventive healthcare and the rising adoption of healthy lifestyles have also led to an increase in the demand for OTC drugs.
The increasing number of collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and retailers have also driven the market growth. The rising adoption of digital technologies in the healthcare sector has also led to the growth of the OTC drugs market. The increasing use of e-commerce platforms and online pharmacies has made it easier for consumers to access OTC drugs.
The increasing number of product launches and the growing focus on research and development activities have also contributed to the growth of the market. The rising investments in the healthcare sector and the increasing number of government initiatives to promote the use of OTC drugs have also driven the market growth.
However, the market growth is hindered by the stringent regulations and the growing concerns about the safety and efficacy of OTC drugs. The increasing competition from alternative therapies and the rising prices of OTC drugs have also posed a challenge to the market growth.
Over the Counter Drugs Industry Definition and Major Segments
The over the counter (OTC) drugs market refers to the sale of non-prescription drugs that can be purchased without a prescription from a healthcare professional. These drugs are typically used for the treatment of common ailments such as colds, headaches, and minor injuries. The OTC drugs market includes a wide range of products, including pain relievers, cough and cold medicines, vitamins, and dietary supplements. The market is highly competitive, with many large pharmaceutical companies and retail chains offering a wide variety of OTC products. The market is also subject to regulatory oversight by government agencies such as the FDA.
The market can be categorised into the following segments:
Market Breakup by Product Type
Cough, Cold and Flu Products
Analgesics
Dermatology Products
Gastrointestinal Products
Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS)
Weight Loss/Dietary Products
Ophthalmic Products
Sleeping Aids
Other Product Types
Market Breakup by Formulation Type
Tablets
Liquids
Ointments
Sprays
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Hospital Based Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Over the Counter Drugs Market Trends
The growth of the OTC drugs market is driven by the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms. Online sales of OTC drugs have increased significantly in recent years, as consumers prefer the convenience of ordering drugs from the comfort of their homes.
Another development in the OTC drugs market is the growing focus on natural and herbal products. Consumers are increasingly looking for alternative options to traditional synthetic drugs, which has led to an increase in the demand for natural and herbal products.
Additionally, there has been a significant increase in the number of OTC drugs that have been approved by regulatory bodies. This has led to more options for consumers and has also made it easier for them to access these drugs without a prescription.
Overall, the OTC drugs market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for self-care and convenience, the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms, and the growing focus on natural and herbal products.
Key Market Players
The major players in the over the counter drugs market report are:
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Bayer AG
Novartis AG
Sanofi
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Pfizer Inc.
GSK plc
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
Procter & Gamble
Abbott
Perrigo Company plc.
Others
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
