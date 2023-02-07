Smart Manufacturing Platform Industry : A Breakdown of the Industry by Technology, Application, and Geography

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to improve manufacturing productivity and performance is a key factor driving global smart manufacturing platform market growth.

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Size – USD 5.58 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.4%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart manufacturing platform market is expected to reach a market size of USD 29.64 Billion in 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to rising need for real-time production monitoring and rising need to increase resource efficiency in a manufacturing network through dynamic sharing of manufacturing services, which is driving adoption of cloud manufacturing platforms. Industries are increasingly adopting smart manufacturing platforms to create smart manufacturing networks with higher productivity to improve resource efficiency and utilization rates. Cloud-enabled smart manufacturing platform help in identification of manufacturing inefficiencies and bottlenecks and streamlines manufacturing processes. Smart manufacturing platform provide real-time data collection and monitoring, which helps to improve productivity of production systems.

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market By Application (Asset & Conditioning Monitoring, Performance Optimization), By Industries (Discrete, Process), By Type (Connectivity Management, Device Management), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global smart manufacturing platform market in 2019. Increasing initiatives by government regarding industrial automation is driving growth of the smart manufacturing platform market in the region.

Download a PDF with Detail Analysis @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/515

Key players in the market include Microsoft, IBM, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Hitachi, ABB, Amazon, Bosch, Emerson, and Fujitsu Ltd.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2020, Microsoft announced the acquisition of CyberX to accelerate and secure IoT deployments of customers. With the help of CyberX, customers can manage and improve the security postures of existing IoT devices. CyberX is expected to help customers see a digital map of thousands of devices across a factory floor, which would securely enable smart manufacturing across production facilities and the supply chain.

The performance optimization segment accounted for largest market share of 49.8% in 2019. Adoption of performance optimization applications and smart manufacturing platforms has been growing across industries such as energy & power, automotive, oil & gas, and electronics & semiconductors, which is driving revenue growth of the performance optimization segment to a significant extent.

The process industries segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Rising need to lower operational expenditure and enhance productivity is boosting adoption of Industry 4.0 in process industries. This is also driving deployment of smart manufacturing platforms in process industries.

The device management segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the smart manufacturing platform market in 2019. Increased adoption of advanced digital technologies in the manufacturing sector such as digital twins, smart sensors, and Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) is resulting in increasing number of connected devices, which is driving the need for device management.

Quick Buy Hypersonic Technology Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/515

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart manufacturing platform market on the basis of application, industries, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Asset & Condition Monitoring

Performance Optimization

Others

Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Discrete (Medical Devices, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense)

Process (Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Power & Energy, Pharmaceuticals)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connectivity Management

Device Management

Application Enablement

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/515

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/transcatheter-mitral-valve-implantation-market-size-worth-usd-4-67-million-by-2027-/

Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/viral-vector-and-plasmid-manufacturing-market-size-worth-usd-1-12-billion-by-2027-/

Single-Cell Sequencing Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/single-cell-sequencing-market-size-worth-usd-3-230-6-million-by-2027-emergen-research-/

Injectable Drug Delivery Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/injectable-drug-delivery-market-size-worth-usd-83-38-billion-in-2030-emergen-research-/

Custom Antibody Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/custom-antibody-market-size-worth-usd-984-3-million-in-2030-emergen-research-/

3D Bioprinting Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/3d-bioprinting-market-size-worth-usd-2-687-8-million-by-2027-emergen-research/

Custom Antibody Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/custom-antibody-market-size-worth-usd-984-3-million-in-2030-emergen-research-/

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.