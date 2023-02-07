India Green Packaging Market Report 2023-2028, Size, Growth and Companies Analysis | Packaging Industry
India Green Packaging Market to Grow at 7.24% During 2023-2028, Propelled by the Rising Environmental Consciousness Amongst the Masses.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?
The India green packaging market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.24% during 2023-2028.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚:
The increasing awareness among consumers about environmental conservation is driving the market growth across India. Furthermore, the growing initiatives by the Government of India (GOI) toward the protection of human health and the environment is expected to promote the market growth.
For instance, GOI has imposed a prohibition on single-use plastics to challenge rapidly rising levels of plastic pollution in the country. This has led to an increased adoption of green packaging in several industries, like healthcare, and food and beverages. The continuous economic development, along with rapid urbanization in the country, has encouraged the usage of advanced packaging technologies, which is further expected to propel the India green packaging market growth.
Apart from this, the increasing focus of manufacturers on the development of sustainable packaging solutions like Ecoware is projected to enhance the market growth in the country.
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚:
Green packaging, also known as eco-friendly packaging or sustainable packaging, refers to packaging designs that have low impact on the environment. They accomplish this by reducing the packaging waste produced and using sustainable materials, such as recyclable or biodegradable packaging elements, along with the usage of renewable energy during production. Plant-based plastics, recycled paper, and re-used polyethylene (PE) bags are some of the common materials used for producing green packaging.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has segmented the India green packaging market on the basis of packaging type, end use industry and region.
𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Recycled Content Packaging
• Reusable Packaging
• Degradable Packaging
𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:
• Food Industry
• Beverage Industry
• Healthcare Industry
• Personal Care Industry
• Others
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
