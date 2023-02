India Green Packaging Market Report 2023-2028, Size, Growth and Companies Analysis | Packaging Industry

India Green Packaging Market Value 2023-2028 Green Packaging Industry In India

India Green Packaging Market to Grow at 7.24% During 2023-2028, Propelled by the Rising Environmental Consciousness Amongst the Masses.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐†๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐'๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐'๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ'-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐'๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐') ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐žย ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ?The India green packaging market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.24% during 2023-2028.๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š:The increasing awareness among consumers about environmental conservation is driving the market growth across India. Furthermore, the growing initiatives by the Government of India (GOI) toward the protection of human health and the environment is expected to promote the market growth.For instance, GOI has imposed a prohibition on single-use plastics to challenge rapidly rising levels of plastic pollution in the country. This has led to an increased adoption of green packaging in several industries, like healthcare, and food and beverages. The continuous economic development, along with rapid urbanization in the country, has encouraged the usage of advanced packaging technologies, which is further expected to propel the India green packaging market growth Apart from this, the increasing focus of manufacturers on the development of sustainable packaging solutions like Ecoware is projected to enhance the market growth in the country.๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š:Green packaging, also known as eco-friendly packaging or sustainable packaging, refers to packaging designs that have low impact on the environment. They accomplish this by reducing the packaging waste produced and using sustainable materials, such as recyclable or biodegradable packaging elements, along with the usage of renewable energy during production. Plant-based plastics, recycled paper, and re-used polyethylene (PE) bags are some of the common materials used for producing green packaging.๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐†๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ'-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ– ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐†๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The report has segmented the India green packaging market on the basis of packaging type, end use industry and region.๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:โ€ข Recycled Content Packagingโ€ข Reusable Packagingโ€ข Degradable Packaging๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:โ€ข Food Industryโ€ข Beverage Industryโ€ข Healthcare Industryโ€ข Personal Care Industryโ€ข Others๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:โ€ข North Indiaโ€ข West and Central Indiaโ€ข South Indiaโ€ข East India 