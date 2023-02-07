Archer Energy Solutions, LLC Announces Addition of New Sales and Cybersecurity Expert, Roslyn Barranca

With the addition, Archer will bolster its already renowned account portfolio management services.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archer Energy Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of its newest sales and cybersecurity expert to the team, Roslyn Barranca.Archer Energy Solutions, LLC is a critical infrastructure protection services firm providing the highest-grade security, compliance, and operational consultants in the business. At its core, Archer supports clients in NERC compliance and other operational, cybersecurity, and physical security issues – thereby effectively maintaining its status as North America's premier critical infrastructure provider. The company’s specialists are individually selected for their diverse skill sets, deep knowledge of their industry and respective regulations, productivity, professionalism, and integrity.In the company’s most recent news, Archer has bolstered its account portfolio management by welcoming sales and cybersecurity expert, Roslyn Barranca, to its already dynamic team. Roslyn comes to Archer with extensive cybersecurity and sales experience, excelling in building relationships, and quota attainment. She has worked in a relationship management capacity for leading cybersecurity vendors and brings a decade of experience to Archer.According to Archer, Roslyn will be a key contributor to a high-performing team that consistently exceeds sales targets. She is excited to forge strategic relationships with clients and other members of Team Archer, drive engagement in collaboration with consultants and Archer’s managing partners, grow assigned territory, and drive revenue with a focus on client retention.“I am happy to be joining the Archer team,” Roslyn states. “I am dedicated to the continued success of Archer and providing first-class customer service to our clients.”Roslyn boasts a wide breadth of professional education, including studying at Western University, where she graduated with a BA focused on American Politics, namely in the future of warfare and cybersecurity. Additionally, she completed diplomatic training at the United Nations in Switzerland with NYU and, most recently, she graduated from York University’s Cybersecurity program alongside a strong network of cybersecurity leaders across North America. Roslyn takes pride in being up to date with the most current trends and thought leaders in cybersecurity and is an active member of Women in Cybersecurity, CADSI, and Women in Defence.“We are thrilled to have Roslyn’s knowledge and expertise as part of the Archer Team,” says Mark Brahmstadt, Senior Vice President of Client Relationships. “With her decade of cybersecurity experience, Roslyn has instantly impacted Archer and its clients.”For more information about Archer Energy Solutions, visit the website at https://archerint.com About the CompanyThe roots of Archer go back to 2001, when the founding partners crossed paths at a large electric utility in the Pacific Northwest. At that time, cybersecurity was a novelty in the critical infrastructure sectors and was beginning to receive attention from government officials, executives, and other interested parties. In addition, cybersecurity practices in general, mainly operations, were all in their infancy, and reliability regulations had yet to be conceived.Since then, the sectors have matured, and Archer Partners and Associates have been integrally involved in the process. On a mission to help clients develop and implement security and reliability solutions, mature regulatory compliance programs, and support technology implementations, Archer continues to service critical infrastructure organizations and is considered the premier reliability, security, and compliance solutions provider in North America.