DrugTestKitUSA Announces Limited-Time Sale on COVID-19 Antigen Test Kits This Winter
COVID-19 did not go anywhere, and testing is now as crucial as ever.WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new XBB.1.5 variant increases its spread across the United States, there is concern that a new wave of COVID infection is in progress. This new variant is a hybrid of previous variants (including XBB), resulting in increased transmission and improved evasion of the immune system. It is becoming the dominant variant in the U.S.
The key principals for community and individual protection remain: immunization (especially with the new bivalent booster), masking in crowded and indoor spaces and, of course, testing.
DrugTestKitUSA has announced a limited-time discount on COVID-19 antigen test kits this winter.
These test kits are Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) by the FDA for use at home or in non-clinical settings. Professional CLIA-waived tests are also available for use in physicians’ offices, clinics, or pharmacies.
During this sale, customers can purchase antigen test kits at a discounted price. Whether you are an individual looking to keep yourself and your loved ones safe or a business looking to ensure the safety of your employees and customers, these antigen test kits are an important asset.
The kits are easy to use and provide results in as little as 15 minutes, making them a convenient option for on-the-go testing. These antigen test kits are designed to provide quick and accurate results, helping individuals and organizations to identify and contain potential outbreaks. The test is both sensitive and specific to COVID-19 antigens.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to get reliable COVID-19 testing at a discounted price. The winter sale is only available for a limited time.
DrugTestKitUSA is committed to providing high-quality products and services to help individuals and organizations navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are offering discounted test kits as a way to support their customers and communities.
In addition to providing COVID-19 antigen test kits, DrugTestKitUSA is a supplier of rapid drug and alcohol test kits. These drug tests are quick, up to 99% accurate, simple to use, and reasonably priced.
To view their selection of COVID-19 rapid tests on sale, visit the DrugTestKitUSA COVID-19 Winter Sale.
