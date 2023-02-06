Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,504 in the last 365 days.

ACT Next Gen Energy Storage Program Has Now Officially Closed

The Next Generation (Next Gen) energy storage program in Canberra, ACT, has officially come to a close after achieving its target of integrating large-scale batteries into the grid. The government-led program was established to promote sustainable energy solutions and address the increasing demand for energy storage systems. However, the program will no longer be accepting any new applications.

Carly Scott, Assistant Director at Business and Economic Development, ACT Government, alerted interested parties that the program has reached its target of 5,000 batteries in Canberra homes and businesses, therefore, is no longer accepting rebate applications and will close in early 2023. And for any further questions, please contact the Next Gen team at NextGen@act.gov.au.

“We are proud that this program has achieved the goals that Government set for itself when it was first launched 7 years ago”.

You just read:

ACT Next Gen Energy Storage Program Has Now Officially Closed

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.