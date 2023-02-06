ACT Next Gen Energy Storage Program Has Now Officially Closed

The Next Generation (Next Gen) energy storage program in Canberra, ACT, has officially come to a close after achieving its target of integrating large-scale batteries into the grid. The government-led program was established to promote sustainable energy solutions and address the increasing demand for energy storage systems. However, the program will no longer be accepting any new applications.

Carly Scott, Assistant Director at Business and Economic Development, ACT Government, alerted interested parties that the program has reached its target of 5,000 batteries in Canberra homes and businesses, therefore, is no longer accepting rebate applications and will close in early 2023. And for any further questions, please contact the Next Gen team at NextGen@act.gov.au.

“We are proud that this program has achieved the goals that Government set for itself when it was first launched 7 years ago”.